Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike is Excited to ‘Cause Some Damage’ in 2025

On Wednesday, news broke that the Detroit Lions had agreed to re-sign Levi Onwuzurike to a 1-year deal. One day later, Onwuzurike met with the media and he is clearly excited to be back with the Lions for the 2025 season.

“To have all those guys back. Everybody side by side, I mean we’re going to cause some damage for sure.”

Levi Onwuzurike Explains Main Factor In His Decision

Onwuzurike noted that his decision to stay in Detroit came down to the trust he has in his coaches, and the amount of time they have spent with him over the years.

“Now is the time to really start looking at sacks,” he said.

When asked about the free agency process, he made it clear that he is not a fan.

“Free agency? Yeah, that shit sucks,” Onwuzurike said. “You’re just waiting and waiting.”

Bottom Line

If you have read my work (thank you so much), you are well aware of the fact that I was hoping the Lions would be able to bring Levi Onwuzurike back on a team-friendly deal, and that is EXACTLY what happened. I truly believe that if he can stay healthy, he will have a breakout season in 2025.