Detroit Lions to Hold Joint Practice During Training Camp

It sounds like the Detroit Lions are teaming up with the Miami Dolphins for joint practices ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, August 16 at Ford Field.

Per Lions OnSI, Detroit will welcome Mike McDaniel’s explosive squad—featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle—to Allen Park. That’s a big test for Detroit’s revamped secondary, led by D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold.

Dan Campbell has made it clear these joint sessions are all about getting starters live reps, so expect fireworks on the practice field. There’s also talk the Houston Texans could be next on the joint practice schedule.

Get ready, Detroit. The energy in Allen Park this August is about to hit another level.