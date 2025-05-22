Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice

Detroit Lions to Hold Joint Practice During Training Camp

The Detroit Lions will host the Miami Dolphins for joint practices before their preseason matchup on August 16, 2025.

It sounds like the Detroit Lions are teaming up with the Miami Dolphins for joint practices ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, August 16 at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025

Per Lions OnSI, Detroit will welcome Mike McDaniel’s explosive squad—featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle—to Allen Park. That’s a big test for Detroit’s revamped secondary, led by D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold.

Dan Campbell has made it clear these joint sessions are all about getting starters live reps, so expect fireworks on the practice field. There’s also talk the Houston Texans could be next on the joint practice schedule.

Get ready, Detroit. The energy in Allen Park this August is about to hit another level.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice
NFL Insider Leaks Full Detroit Lions Proposal That Could Alter NFL Playoffs
Ben Johnson Ben Johnson soft on tush push
Ben Johnson Is Already Showing Why He’s Too Soft to Succeed in Chicago
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Gio Urshela Ricky Vanasco Josh Randall Craig Monroe Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist Tigers pitching rotation vs Guardians
Detroit Tigers Reveal Pitching Rotation for 4-Game Series vs. Guardians