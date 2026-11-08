Lions punter Jack Fox completed an 11-yard pass in Miami on Sunday. Dolphins punter Bradley Pinion answered with one that gained 46. Two fake punts, two first downs, and the Lions and Dolphins punters turned a Week 9 game Detroit controlled from start to finish into a record-book oddity.

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Lions and Dolphins Punters Both Converted on Fourth Down

Fox went first, early in the second quarter. On fourth and seven from the Detroit 30, he threw short to the left to Tay Martin for 11 yards and a fresh set of downs, per the game book. Pinion answered on the first snap of the fourth quarter, on fourth and three from the Miami 36: a short throw over the middle that Kaytron Allen carried 46 yards to the Detroit 18 with the Dolphins trailing 16-6.

Sunday was only the second time since 1950 that both punters completed a pass in the same NFL game, according to research the sportsbook Novig posted after the game. The only other instance it named was a Cowboys-Lions game in 1981, 45 years ago. On the broadcast, NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson went further and called it the first game in league history with two punter completions.

The Only Other Time Came in 1981, With a Catch

On Nov. 15, 1981, Detroit beat Dallas 27-24 at the Pontiac Silverdome. Both teams’ punters completed a pass that afternoon: Detroit’s Tom Skladany went 1-for-1 for 19 yards, and Dallas’ Danny White was 20-of-30 for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s the catch: White was also Dallas’ starting quarterback. He handled both jobs, quarterback and punter, into the mid-1980s. Skladany was Detroit’s regular punter and nothing else. Both punters completed passes, technically, but it was not Sunday’s situation, where two dedicated punters threw on fake punts in the same game.

Neither Fake Punt Decided the Game

Neither throw changed the afternoon much. Detroit’s drive died anyway: a holding penalty on the next snap wiped out a Jahmyr Gibbs run and pushed the Lions back to their own 31, and Fox came out to punt for real. Miami’s drive kept going and ended in a field goal that cut the lead to 16-9.

Detroit won 19-9 and never trailed. Gibbs’ 8-yard run on fourth and one late in the third quarter was the only touchdown either team scored, with four Detroit field goals and three Miami field goals filling in the rest. The Lions are 6-2. The Dolphins are 1-7.

Dan Campbell and the Miami staff were both willing to use the punt team as an offense, and both of them got away with it. Fox and Pinion may not get company for a while.