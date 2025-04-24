Detroit Lions Land QB Wrecker in Dane Brugler’s Final 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku to the Detroit Lions in his final 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Here’s what makes him a perfect fit in Detroit.

The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft is officially on, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler just dropped his final mock—and Detroit Lions fans might want to start brushing up on their Boston College film.

With the 28th pick in Brugler’s latest projection, the Lions add a potential pass-rushing menace in Donovan Ezeiruaku, an EDGE out of Boston College. And let’s just say… this move checks a lot of boxes.

Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Another Hutchinson-Like Disruptor?

If there’s one thing the Lions are still looking to solidify on defense, it’s consistent quarterback pressure opposite Aidan Hutchinson. With Za’Darius Smith still floating in free agency and the rest of the depth chart unsettled, the opportunity to snag someone with Ezeiruaku’s profile in the late first round is a win.

Brugler describes him as having “length, rush instincts and a proven ability to sack the quarterback.” That’s exactly the type of edge rusher Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell love: relentless motor, technique-driven, and smart.

Proven Production Meets Upside

Ezeiruaku’s college résumé isn’t just about traits—it’s about production. He racked up sacks in bunches at Boston College and routinely made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. And in Detroit, he wouldn’t have to carry the whole load—he’d be a complementary piece in a defense that’s already trending in the right direction.

Slide him in opposite Hutch, and suddenly the Lions’ pass rush goes from solid to scary.

The Big Picture

We’ve seen how critical depth and rotation are in the trenches, especially late in the season and in the playoffs. Adding Ezeiruaku would give Detroit another arrow in its defensive quiver—and potentially help the team close out games the way it couldn’t in that gut-punch playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]