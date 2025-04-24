Detroit Lions Land QB Wrecker in Dane Brugler’s Final 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku to the Detroit Lions in his final 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Here’s what makes him a perfect fit in Detroit.

The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft is officially on, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler just dropped his final mock—and Detroit Lions fans might want to start brushing up on their Boston College film.

With the 28th pick in Brugler’s latest projection, the Lions add a potential pass-rushing menace in Donovan Ezeiruaku, an EDGE out of Boston College. And let’s just say… this move checks a lot of boxes.

Another Hutchinson-Like Disruptor?

If there’s one thing the Lions are still looking to solidify on defense, it’s consistent quarterback pressure opposite Aidan Hutchinson. With Za’Darius Smith still floating in free agency and the rest of the depth chart unsettled, the opportunity to snag someone with Ezeiruaku’s profile in the late first round is a win.

Brugler describes him as having “length, rush instincts and a proven ability to sack the quarterback.” That’s exactly the type of edge rusher Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell love: relentless motor, technique-driven, and smart.

Proven Production Meets Upside

Ezeiruaku’s college résumé isn’t just about traits—it’s about production. He racked up sacks in bunches at Boston College and routinely made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. And in Detroit, he wouldn’t have to carry the whole load—he’d be a complementary piece in a defense that’s already trending in the right direction.

Slide him in opposite Hutch, and suddenly the Lions’ pass rush goes from solid to scary.

The Big Picture

We’ve seen how critical depth and rotation are in the trenches, especially late in the season and in the playoffs. Adding Ezeiruaku would give Detroit another arrow in its defensive quiver—and potentially help the team close out games the way it couldn’t in that gut-punch playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.