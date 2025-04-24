Detroit Lions ‘Look Ahead’ in Albert Breer’s ONLY 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Albert Breer mocks Oregon DT Derrick Harmon to the Detroit Lions in his only 2025 NFL Mock Draft, signaling the team’s plan to build for the future in the trenches.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released his one and only mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft—and when it comes to the Detroit Lions, he’s projecting a move that screams long-term planning.

At pick No. 28, Breer slots in Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to Detroit. It’s a choice that may raise eyebrows, especially since Harmon isn’t a household name just yet. But the pick makes a lot more sense when you dig into the Lions’ current situation.

Detroit Lions mock draft 2025 Detroit Lions Will Johnson NFL Draft

A Forward-Thinking Move in the Trenches

Breer notes that the Lions “have the flexibility to look a year ahead,” which is a credit to how general manager Brad Holmes has built the roster. Instead of scrambling to fill immediate holes, Detroit can focus on what’s next—and what’s next is uncertainty along the interior defensive line.

D.J. Reader and Levi Onwuzurike are both in contract years. Alim McNeill, a breakout star last year, is coming off a tough ACL injury. That trio forms the core of Detroit’s current defensive interior, but come 2026, there’s no telling what that unit might look like.

So, enter Derrick Harmon.

Risk? Sure. But the Ceiling Could Be Massive

Breer did point out that Harmon has medical concerns, which could cause some teams to look elsewhere. But the Lions have shown time and time again that if they believe in a player’s upside—both physically and mentally—they won’t be scared off by medical red flags.

It’s the same mentality that landed them stars like Jameson Williams and Brian Branch, players who weren’t exactly risk-free coming into the draft.

Building Around Hutch

While Breer mentions guard as a possible direction (especially with Kevin Zeitler no longer in Detroit), it’s hard to argue against fortifying the defensive line when you’ve got Aidan Hutchinson on one edge and no guarantees about who’ll be plugging the middle in two years.

If Harmon pans out, Detroit could be setting itself up for one of the most physically dominant defensive fronts in the NFC.

The Bottom Line

Detroit isn’t just drafting for today anymore—they’re building for sustainable success. And in Breer’s view, Derrick Harmon could be the next piece of the puzzle.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]