Detroit Lions ‘Look Ahead’ in Albert Breer’s ONLY 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Albert Breer mocks Oregon DT Derrick Harmon to the Detroit Lions in his only 2025 NFL Mock Draft, signaling the team’s plan to build for the future in the trenches.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released his one and only mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft—and when it comes to the Detroit Lions, he’s projecting a move that screams long-term planning.

At pick No. 28, Breer slots in Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to Detroit. It’s a choice that may raise eyebrows, especially since Harmon isn’t a household name just yet. But the pick makes a lot more sense when you dig into the Lions’ current situation.

A Forward-Thinking Move in the Trenches

Breer notes that the Lions “have the flexibility to look a year ahead,” which is a credit to how general manager Brad Holmes has built the roster. Instead of scrambling to fill immediate holes, Detroit can focus on what’s next—and what’s next is uncertainty along the interior defensive line.

D.J. Reader and Levi Onwuzurike are both in contract years. Alim McNeill, a breakout star last year, is coming off a tough ACL injury. That trio forms the core of Detroit’s current defensive interior, but come 2026, there’s no telling what that unit might look like.

So, enter Derrick Harmon.

Risk? Sure. But the Ceiling Could Be Massive

Breer did point out that Harmon has medical concerns, which could cause some teams to look elsewhere. But the Lions have shown time and time again that if they believe in a player’s upside—both physically and mentally—they won’t be scared off by medical red flags.

It’s the same mentality that landed them stars like Jameson Williams and Brian Branch, players who weren’t exactly risk-free coming into the draft.

Building Around Hutch

While Breer mentions guard as a possible direction (especially with Kevin Zeitler no longer in Detroit), it’s hard to argue against fortifying the defensive line when you’ve got Aidan Hutchinson on one edge and no guarantees about who’ll be plugging the middle in two years.

If Harmon pans out, Detroit could be setting itself up for one of the most physically dominant defensive fronts in the NFC.

The Bottom Line

Detroit isn’t just drafting for today anymore—they’re building for sustainable success. And in Breer’s view, Derrick Harmon could be the next piece of the puzzle.