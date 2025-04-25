Brad Holmes Hints at What Position Detroit Lions Will Target in Round 2

After selecting DT Tyleik Williams in Round 1, Lions GM Brad Holmes hints Detroit could still target an edge rusher on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions didn’t go the direction most fans expected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead of selecting an edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, GM Brad Holmes made a surprise move by selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the No. 28 overall pick.

While the pick bolstered the defensive line, many are still wondering — is an edge rusher coming in Round 2?

Holmes Not Ruling Anything Out

Holmes didn’t shy away from acknowledging the buzz surrounding the Lions’ desire to add an EDGE. He understands the value of having a second pass-rushing threat, especially with how critical Hutchinson’s presence is.

“Yeah, we’ll just kind of see,” Holmes said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Already got some ideas growing. It might be just staying patient, it might be going up, but we just got to see how this thing unfolds.”

While Holmes wouldn’t commit to targeting an edge rusher in Round 2, he made it clear he has a few moves in mind as the draft board continues to take shape.

Detroit Staying True to Its Philosophy

Even with EDGE still a need, Holmes stressed the importance of sticking to the Lions’ tried-and-true approach: don’t draft for need — draft for value.

“We’re not going to reach on players just to fill a position,” Holmes said.

With a few promising edge defenders still on the board heading into Day 2, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Holmes get aggressive — but only if the value aligns with the board.

If not? Expect him to wait for the right opportunity, just like he did with Williams.