Detroit Lions Take HUGE Risk in 2025 All-Nation NFL Mock Draft

ESPN's NFL Nation Mock Draft projects the Detroit Lions to take James Pearce Jr. in Round 1. Is this elite pass rusher worth the character risk?

The NFL Draft is a time for bold moves, fresh starts, and calculated risks. According to ESPN’s 2025 NFL Nation Mock Draft, the Detroit Lions could be doing all three.

NFL Nation’s Eric Woodyard, who covers the Lions, revealed his first-round prediction — and let’s just say it raised more than a few eyebrows. Woodyard has Detroit selecting Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 28th overall pick.

And while Pearce has the potential to be a home-run selection, there’s no denying it: this is a massive gamble by GM Brad Holmes.

James Pearce Jr. Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft

Elite Talent with Off-Field Questions

On the field, James Pearce Jr. checks every box.

He’s a two-time first-team All-SEC selection who has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor — yes, that Lawrence Taylor. He’s got blazing edge speed, fluid hips, and elite burst off the snap. Over three college seasons, he tallied 19.5 sacks and terrorized SEC quarterbacks with a relentless motor.

So what’s the catch?

Character concerns.

Reports suggest Pearce has had issues with maturity and coachability, and several teams have red-flagged him during the pre-draft process. It’s the kind of red tape that could drop a top-10 talent deep into Day 1 — or even out of the first round entirely.

Why Detroit Might Be Willing to Roll the Dice

Here’s where it gets interesting.

The Lions are uniquely positioned to absorb a risk like this. Their locker room culture, built by Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, has been praised league-wide for its toughness, accountability, and resilience. Detroit has veteran leadership, a strong coaching staff, and perhaps most importantly — a need.

With Aidan Hutchinson returning from a season-ending injury and Marcus Davenport only re-signed on a one-year deal, Detroit could use another impact edge rusher to boost its pass rush rotation.

If Pearce pans out, pairing him with Hutchinson could give the Lions one of the most dangerous edge duos in football.

The Big Question: Is the Risk Worth It?

Woodyard certainly thinks so.

In his ESPN blurb, he wrote:

“The Lions tackle a major need by adding an elite prospect at edge rusher. Pearce models his game after Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection who can help generate pressure alongside Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who is set to make his return after last year’s season-ending injury against the Cowboys.”

That’s some high praise — but also a big bet on culture over character flaws. If Pearce buys in, Detroit could be getting one of the top steals of the draft. But if not? It could be a swing-and-miss that sets the edge group back for years.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to draft strategy — Holmes has nailed picks in recent years, from Amon-Ra St. Brown to Brian Branch.

But James Pearce Jr. is different. He’s not a safe bet — he’s a lottery ticket.

If he hits, Detroit’s defense could become elite overnight. If he flames out, well… let’s just say fans will remember the risk.

