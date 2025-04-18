Daniel Jeremiah Reveals NFL Draft ‘Dream Scenario’ for Detroit Lions

A highly ranked defender may slide on draft night — and if he does, one NFL expert believes Brad Holmes could make a bold move. Could this be the Lions' ideal target?

Don’t rule it out.

Brad Holmes has never been shy about getting aggressive on draft night. The Detroit Lions GM has made a first-round trade in three of his four drafts, and with the team picking at No. 28 this year, don’t be surprised if Holmes gets itchy again—especially if a certain Georgia EDGE starts slipping.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called Jalon Walker a “dream scenario” for Detroit if he starts to slide outside the top 10.

“To give you the dream scenario, Jalon Walker, everybody freaks out because he’s kind of a tweener. He starts to drop a little bit and gets outside of the top-10,” Jeremiah said. “If I’m the Lions at that point in time, I might be willing to be ultra, ultra aggressive and throw him into our defensive mix.”

Detroit Lions mock draft 2025

Why Walker Fits What Detroit Needs

The Lions’ most obvious need heading into the draft is another EDGE rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Walker, who was used all over Georgia’s defense, has the burst, bend, and athleticism to become a game-wrecker at the NFL level.

Holmes and Dan Campbell love versatility and toughness, and Walker fits both. If he starts sliding, expect the Lions’ front office to be on high alert.

Scouting Report from Dane Brugler

“A one-year starter at Georgia, Walker played a hybrid linebacker role (mostly two-point stance) in head coach Kirby Smart’s scheme, splitting his snaps between inside linebacker, outside linebacker and edge rusher (Walker: “I’m at my best being a chess piece”),” Dane Brugler wrote about Walker in The Beast“. His role and production increased each of the past three seasons, and he led the Bulldogs in almost every pass-rushing metric in 2024, including pressures (34) and pass rush win percentage (17.2), despite ranking seventh on the team in pass-rush snaps.

“As a blitzer or wide rusher, Walker can be stonewalled at times, but his arc speed and length can be weaponized as a pass rusher. He is a tremendous space athlete and covers a ton of ground with his fluid change of direction. He plays with the range and physicality to work through the trash and make plays near the line of scrimmage, although offenses know how to occupy his eyes and get him out position in coverage. Overall, Walker doesn’t have elite size for edge work, but he is at his best using his long, sleek athleticism to explode downhill and close at the top of his rush to affect the quarterback. There is projection involved with his evaluation, but his pass-rush upside and overall versatility make him one of the best talents in the class.”

Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brad Holmes, it’s that he doesn’t sit still on draft day. If Jalon Walker is there past pick 10, don’t be shocked if Detroit pounces.

Dream scenario? Maybe. But with this front office, it’s one worth watching.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners