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Detroit Lions Get Encouraging Health News Before Week 1

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small Joey Porter Jr Lions trade Detroit Lions Week 1 injury news
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The Detroit Lions spent much of training camp managing injuries. Their first full week of regular-season preparation is beginning on a much better note.

Detroit had all 52 players on its active roster and all 16 practice-squad players on the field Tuesday, according to Pride of Detroit’s Week 1 practice update. Offensive tackle Devin Cochran was the only player observed sitting out individual work. More importantly, defensive backs Thomas Harper and Christian Izien and rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder were all back practicing after missing time during camp.

Detroit is not completely healthy. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain on Reserve/PUP and will miss the opening portion of the season. But among the players currently eligible to face New Orleans, the Lions are entering Week 1 without the kind of lengthy injury list that complicated much of August.

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small Joey Porter Jr Lions trade Detroit Lions Week 1 injury news

Harper and Izien Give Detroit Needed Secondary Help

Harper’s return is particularly useful because Detroit already knows it will open the season without its preferred starting safety combination.

Dan Campbell said earlier in the week that the Lions were optimistic Harper could return to practice and potentially be available Sunday. His presence Tuesday represents progress toward that goal. Detroit entered camp with Harper as an experienced depth option after he appeared in 12 games last season, including nine starts, according to the team’s 2026 safety-room preview.

Izien’s return gives Kelvin Sheppard another versatile option. The veteran had previously been considered a possible Week 1 absence after suffering an injury late in camp, creating another concern for a secondary already missing Joseph and Branch. That earlier uncertainty was detailed when Izien’s status for the opener first became a concern.

Izien can work at nickel or safety, giving Detroit considerably more flexibility if he is cleared to play Sunday.

Jimmy Rolder injury update Jimmy Rolder injury update Jimmy Rolder injury update

Jimmy Rolder Is Back After Long Camp Absence

Rolder’s return may not have the same immediate lineup consequences, but it is another positive development.

The rookie linebacker missed roughly a month after suffering a leg injury early in training camp. Campbell had said in August that Rolder was progressing but was unlikely to return before camp ended, an injury timeline that made Week 1 his next realistic target.

The Lions do not need to rush him into a major defensive role. Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White, Trevor Nowaske and newly promoted Joe Bachie give Detroit enough linebacker depth to ease Rolder back into the rotation.

Detroit also has reason to be patient. Rolder was one of six rookies to survive the initial roster cut, and his place on the 53-man roster reflected the organization’s willingness to wait on his recovery.

The next important step will be Detroit’s official injury report, which will provide participation designations and a clearer picture of who is actually trending toward playing Sunday.

For now, the Lions have something they rarely enjoyed during training camp: most of the players available to them are actually practicing.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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