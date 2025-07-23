Lions Excited About Marcus Davenport’s Potential in Training Camp

Marcus Davenport Drawing Praise at Lions Training Camp, but Can He Stay Healthy?

The Detroit Lions are putting a spotlight on Marcus Davenport as a potential difference-maker during 2025 training camp. Head coach Dan Campbell isn’t holding back his optimism.

“You talk about his sight for sore eyes, and then just when you think you can’t feel any better, you see Davenport on the other side.” -Dan Campbell via SiriusXM

It’s not just lip service. Campbell’s history with Davenport goes back to New Orleans, where he was on the Saints staff when they selected Davenport in the first round of the 2018 draft. Now reunited in Detroit, expectations are high.

A Complement to Hutchinson

General Manager Brad Holmes reinforced the plan: Davenport is expected to be a critical piece opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

“Marcus is the perfect person to have on the other side of Aidan in terms of his ability, how he plays the game, his length, how he can push the pocket. He’s a good athlete. He’s powerful.” -Brad Holmes via SiriusXM

On paper, the combination could give the Lions one of the league’s most dangerous edge duos. Davenport brings length, burst, and proven pass-rushing ability. The problem? It’s staying on the field.

Durability Still a Major Concern

Injuries have followed Davenport his entire career. Last year, he managed just six total games between the Vikings and Lions, raising fair concerns about whether Detroit can rely on him long-term. Even Davenport sounds tired of the narrative:

“I don’t really like it when people talk about me anymore, good or bad … if people can leave me alone and let me just work, I’ll be happy.” –Marcus Davenport via Crunch Time Sports

Detroit Lions EDGE Marcus Davenport on if he’s the missing piece across from Aidan Hutchinson 🤯



“Honestly… if y’all are looking for someone don’t look at me… I’m gonna go out there and try to stay HEALTHY and do what I can”



Davenport is just focused on WORKING #OnePride pic.twitter.com/5kMrN1azEF — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) July 22, 2025

The team is working closely with him to build a more sustainable training regimen, and Hutchinson has even stepped in to offer support with his own recovery methods.

Campbell summed it up best when he said:

“If he does stay healthy, oh yeah, he can do it. There’s no question.”

What This Means for Detroit

If Davenport holds up, it changes the ceiling for Detroit’s defense. The Lions already boast a strong unit, but consistent pressure off the edge could take them from good to elite. As training camp rolls on, all eyes will be on #92 to see if this is finally the year he puts it all together.

