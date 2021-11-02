Lions fan forgives Aaron Rodgers for Hail Mary after Rodgers gives him $100 in Bitcoin

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there’s a pretty solid chance that you are not a very big fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, for most Lions fans, Rodgers is right on the top of their most-hated list.

But one Lions fan likes Rodgers at least a little bit more this evening after Rodgers hooked him up with some Bitcoin.

On Monday, Rodgers took to Twitter to show his belief in Bitcoin by offering to pay out a total of $1 million in Bitcoin to selected people who dropped their $cashtag with #PaidInBitcoin and follows @CashApp.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today. To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

One of the lucky winners is Lions fan Ryan Griffin, who was sent $99.92 in Bitcoin from Rodgers.

As you can see, Griffin, who also happens to be part of the crew at the Sports Carnage Podcast, has forgiven Rodgers for the Hail Mary he completed to beat the Lions back in 2015. (At least for now he does)

I now forgive you for the hail mary against the lions @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/BbXi5Z4HWl — Ryan Griffin (@__Griff__) November 2, 2021

