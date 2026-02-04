Lions Fan Says Defendants Have Two Choices in Explosive $100 Million Lawsuit

Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy says his $100 million civil rights defamation lawsuit isn’t about headlines or a payout, it’s about clearing his name.

Kennedy and his legal team held a press conference in Downtown Detroit to address allegations stemming from a December incident at Ford Field involving Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. Following the incident, claims surfaced on the “Nightcap” podcast that Kennedy used racial slurs toward Metcalf, accusations Kennedy has strongly denied from the start.

Now, his attorney says the defendants have a simple decision to make.

“They Have Two Options”

Civil rights attorney Jonathan Marko didn’t mince words during the nearly 45-minute media session.

“The defendants have two options,” Marko said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “They can say, ‘We made it up.’ Or, ‘Yeah, he said it,’ and we’re going to say, ‘Where’s the proof?’ Because today, no proof has been provided to us.”

Marko emphasized that no audio, video, or verified eyewitness evidence has been produced to support the accusations. He added that the defendants, including Metcalf, Chad Johnson, and media companies named in the suit, still have an opportunity to publicly recant the statements.

According to Marko, that step alone could go a long way toward resolving the situation.

Kennedy: “This Is About Accountability”

Kennedy delivered a nearly 90-second statement, speaking calmly but emotionally about the impact the allegations have had on his life.

“I respect the NFL, its players, and fans of all races and cultures, and I would never use, nor publicly shout, racial slurs or threatening language,” Kennedy said. “It’s simply not who I am, never has been.”

He pointed to the league’s ongoing messaging around unity and accountability, saying his lawsuit is an extension of those same values.

“What’s been said about me on national and international media is false and deeply hurtful,” Kennedy continued. “Being publicly labeled a racist based on something I did not say has caused serious damage to my family, business, reputation, and has put my personal safety at risk.”

Kennedy stressed that the lawsuit was filed not out of anger, but out of a need to “restore the truth.”

Attorney Pushes Back on Blame-Shifting

During the press conference, a reporter asked what Kennedy may have said that caused Metcalf’s reaction. Marko immediately objected.

“I object to your premise,” Marko said. “That’s like a wife abuser saying, ‘Why did you make me beat you?’ That’s an absurd and dangerous premise.”

Marko noted he was present at the game and said heckling alone, something common at NFL games, should never have escalated to what was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Still Welcome at Ford Field

Despite the lawsuit naming Ford Field management among the defendants, Kennedy has not been banned from Lions games and remains in good standing with the organization.

“I’ve never met such a diehard fan as Mr. Kennedy,” Marko said. “Why in the world would he be prevented from going to a game? There’s no credible allegation that he violated any code of conduct.”

Is This a Money Grab? Attorney Says No

Marko addressed criticism that the lawsuit is simply about money, pushing back forcefully.

“What’s somebody’s reputation worth?” Marko said. “You can’t put a price on lifelong damage to a human being.”

He added that the defense had been given an opportunity to resolve the matter privately — and declined.

As of now, the Steelers and Shay Shay Media have not responded to requests for comment.

Bottom Line

Ryan Kennedy says this lawsuit isn’t about revenge or profit, it’s about accountability and clearing his name after allegations he insists are false.

With no proof presented publicly and the defendants now formally named, the next steps will play out in court.

For now, Kennedy says something much simpler is at stake:

the truth.