Lions Fans Turn on Brad Holmes After Bills Loss

Brad Holmes has been the executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Lions since 2021. Detroit has won the NFC North division title twice since he took over the front office, in 2023 and 2024.

Brad Holmes Did Not Fix the Lions Defense

Detroit missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record. Many fans believe that he did not make enough moves on the defensive side of the football in the offseason. During the first two games of the season, the Lions defense has been a disaster. Some fans will want to blame defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for the problems on defense, but some think that the bigger issue is with Holmes.

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Detroit lost to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, 41-31. The Lions are 1-1 on the season. Many fans believe that Holmes needs to make a move. This is a year that the Lions need to make the playoffs again or fans will continue to blame the general manager.

Lions Fans Believe General Manager Brad Holmes Should Be on the Hot Seat

There are many Detroit fans who believe that Holmes should be on the hot seat after the defense had another bad game against the Bills. They shared their frustration about him on X.

Yes he is. Why? Because he says he likes our guys in the secondary. How is that turning out? The Bills have cooked us all game with the long pass. He picked the backups for the oline. Paid $5 mil for Borum. How’s that look? Brad has done good but he counters it by doing bad. — 4theHITZ 🦁 (@4theHitz) September 18, 2026

Yes. Getting to the doorstep and being relevant and then not doing anything to get better just trying to maintain. Fire him today fire him tomorrow fire him out of a cannon — Boknowssports (@Boknowssports21) September 18, 2026

Absolutely! This guy is literally killing any chance we have to be good. He’s had 2 good drafts out of 6? He saves the draft picks instead of helping us NOW and doesn’t draft to our needs. This guy has lost his way and now it’s time he loses his job. ✌️ Related coverage Open Letter to Brad Holmes: Enough is Enough! Make a Damn Trade! Read more → — VinnyVaducci (@VinnyVaducci26) September 18, 2026

For the first time, I think it’s genuinely fair to start having a discussion about Brad Holmes’ job.



To have such a glaring need in the secondary, do nothing all offseason and get shredded two weeks in a row is damning beyond measure.



Possibly a bottom 3 defense in the league. — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) September 18, 2026

Brad Holmes knew what he had going into this season, injuries included. And he chose to do nothing. NOTHING.



I’m sorry- there is no way you can’t question some of the decision making at this point. — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) September 18, 2026

The Jets Game Just Became a Must-Win

The Lions defense gave up a total of 446 yards against the Bills on Thursday night, including 203 on the ground. Buffalo led 27-10 at halftime. Detroit’s next game is in Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 27, against the New York Jets at Ford Field. This will be a must-win game for the Lions.

With the defense looking this bad, it is going to have to be better, and fast. If Detroit gives up another 400-yard day against the Jets, the pressure on Holmes to bring in defensive help will only grow, whether he wants to make that move or not.