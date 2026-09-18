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TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 3h 16m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Lions Fans Turn on Brad Holmes After Bills Loss

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Brad Holmes has been the executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Lions since 2021. Detroit has won the NFC North division title twice since he took over the front office, in 2023 and 2024.

Brad Holmes Did Not Fix the Lions Defense

Detroit missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record. Many fans believe that he did not make enough moves on the defensive side of the football in the offseason. During the first two games of the season, the Lions defense has been a disaster. Some fans will want to blame defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for the problems on defense, but some think that the bigger issue is with Holmes.

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Detroit lost to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, 41-31. The Lions are 1-1 on the season. Many fans believe that Holmes needs to make a move. This is a year that the Lions need to make the playoffs again or fans will continue to blame the general manager.

Lions Fans Believe General Manager Brad Holmes Should Be on the Hot Seat

There are many Detroit fans who believe that Holmes should be on the hot seat after the defense had another bad game against the Bills. They shared their frustration about him on X.

The Jets Game Just Became a Must-Win

The Lions defense gave up a total of 446 yards against the Bills on Thursday night, including 203 on the ground. Buffalo led 27-10 at halftime. Detroit’s next game is in Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 27, against the New York Jets at Ford Field. This will be a must-win game for the Lions.

With the defense looking this bad, it is going to have to be better, and fast. If Detroit gives up another 400-yard day against the Jets, the pressure on Holmes to bring in defensive help will only grow, whether he wants to make that move or not.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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