Lions fans can expect to see plenty of handoffs if Jared Goff’s comments are any indication

It’s been an offseason of transition for the Detroit Lions, as they have several new faces both on the field and on the sidelines. And two of the major changes that Detroit made were at the quarterback position as well as offensive coordinator.

Both Jared Goff and Anthony Lynn got acclimated to their new surroundings in the Motor City as Lions training camp got underway last month, along with the exhibition schedule.

Something fans noticed is the lack of deep passes down the field from Goff. Of course, there were also a few interceptions as well as a noticeable struggle when he did in fact throw the ball down field. And we can’t forget the fact that every one of Detroit’s starting receivers from last season is now playing elsewhere.

So, what can fans expect from the new-look offense this season? Don’t be surprised to see plenty of handoffs from Goff, who was one of many members of the organization who spoke at the 25th annual Detroit Economic Club luncheon Thursday afternoon at Ford Field.

“I was gonna say when he was saying that, I’ll hand it off all day long if it’s scoring points,” he explained. “It makes no difference to me. Yeah, no doubt, if we can run the ball like we hope to this year, it opens up the play-action game, opens up the dropback passing game, and ultimately, opens up every part of our offense. Screens, keepers, everything, and takes a little pressure off the guys up front as well. Run the ball is kind of what you want to establish, especially early on in the season, and we hope to do that.”

The Lions conclude their pre-season schedule with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow evening.

