The Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers 20-17 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, but head coach Dan Campbell is facing intense criticism for a fourth-down decision that nearly handed Green Bay the victory. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Campbell gambled from deep inside Detroit territory, and the decision sparked a heated debate among Lions fans on X.

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With less than five minutes remaining, Campbell elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 24-yard line rather than punt the football. Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped for a 2-yard loss, giving the Packers possession at the Detroit 22 in prime scoring position and leaving many Detroit fans wondering what their head coach was thinking.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions fans react during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Fans Rip Dan Campbell for Fourth-Down Gamble

The decision immediately generated angry reactions on social media, with several supporters arguing that Campbell had unnecessarily jeopardized a game Detroit’s defense had largely controlled. One particularly frustrated fan, @ronniegarciaK9, didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment with the Lions coach.

“Im out on Dan. This dude really is a meathead! He lost me today!”

Another fan, @Rook_SpartyOn, was equally unimpressed with Campbell’s decision to keep the offense on the field. His assessment was short and to the point.

“Absolutely stupid decision.”

The frustration continued after Campbell explained his reasoning following the game. The Lions coach said he believed his offense would convert and that his defense could get the football back if the attempt failed, as we detailed separately.

“I thought we would get it. … Two, I thought we would get the ball back if it didn’t work out.”

That explanation did little to satisfy some fans, including @NorthernBuckeye, who compared Campbell to a former Detroit head coach. The fan clearly wasn’t interested in hearing Campbell defend the gamble.

“I muted his response. There is not a good reason. I don’t want to hear it. Wayne Fontes 2.0 🤮”

Another supporter, @NubsGetDubs, believed Detroit’s head coach was extremely fortunate that the decision didn’t result in a loss. His reaction summed up the feelings of several frustrated fans.

“He got bailed out. Lmao”

Other Lions Fans Defend Dan Campbell’s Fourth-Down Decision

Despite the criticism, Campbell also had supporters who believed his aggressive approach was justified by the game situation. Some argued that going for it gave Detroit a better opportunity to regain possession with enough time remaining to score.

One fan, @curulewski, defended the decision by pointing to the potential consequences of punting the football. The argument centered on clock management and the possibility of Green Bay controlling possession until the final seconds.

“Actually it’s a toss up analytically on fourth and two, the correct call on fourth and one. If you punt Packers can wind the clock down and make it so you can’t get the ball back, whereas even if you fail you are guaranteed to get try ball back going for it.”

Another fan, @4l3x_Red, acknowledged that Campbell’s decision required both confidence and a little good fortune. His reaction captured the unpredictable nature of Detroit’s dramatic victory.

“Going for it there takes guts. Getting bailed out by a missed kick takes luck. Today he had both.”

The support didn’t stop there, as @AngryBilliever called it the “Totally right decision,” while @cronbraad responded with “Beast mode.” Those reactions illustrate why Campbell’s philosophy remains popular with some fans, even when an aggressive decision doesn’t produce the desired result.

Lions Defense Saves the Day Against Packers

Fortunately for Campbell, Detroit’s defense delivered when it mattered most, preventing Green Bay from turning the favorable field position into points. The Packers moved into position for a 35-yard field goal, but D.J. Wonnum got a hand on Trey Smack’s attempt, keeping the game tied at 17.

According to the Lions’ official Week 7 game recap, Detroit then marched 71 yards in 10 plays before Jake Bates connected on a 22-yard field goal as time expired. The victory improved the Lions to 4-2 and gave Campbell’s team another important win over an NFC North rival.

The performance also highlighted the impact of getting Brian Branch back in the lineup, as the talented safety recorded an important fourth-quarter interception. As we previously reported, Branch was activated Saturday after recovering from a torn Achilles, giving Detroit another playmaker in the secondary.

Dan Campbell’s Aggressiveness Continues to Divide Fans

Campbell has never apologized for playing aggressive football, and that mentality has helped define Detroit’s identity under his leadership. However, Sunday’s fourth-down gamble demonstrated just how quickly that philosophy can become controversial when the situation involves a tie game and poor field position.

The Lions finished with 415 total yards, including 303 passing yards from Jared Goff and 116 rushing yards from Gibbs. As we previously reported, Jameson Williams also delivered a spectacular opening-drive touchdown and finished with two scores in Detroit’s victory.

Yet despite those offensive accomplishments, Campbell’s fourth-down decision became one of the biggest talking points following the game. The reactions on X showed a clear divide among the fans who commented, with some questioning his judgment and others praising his willingness to trust his players.

Ultimately, Campbell got exactly what he predicted when he explained his decision: Detroit got the football back after the failed conversion. Whether that makes the original gamble a smart call or simply one that survived because of an outstanding defensive play remains very much up for debate.

The Lions walked away with the win, and that’s what matters most in the standings. But for fans still questioning Campbell’s decision, Sunday’s victory certainly hasn’t ended the conversation.