Detroit Lions fans have been absolutely taking over Munich ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the New England Patriots. And now, they’re having a little fun at the expense of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

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On Saturday, the Patriots posted a video on their official X account with the caption, “Coach Vrabel taps the Keg! 🍻” The clip shows Vrabel drinking from a massive beer stein in a relatively quiet setting, with only a handful of people visible around him.

Coach Vrabel taps the Keg! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/Zw1FoPlFfb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2026

Lions Fans Troll Mike Vrabel Over a Quiet Keg Tap

Well, it didn’t take long for the Honolulu Blue faithful to start poking fun at the Patriots.

One Lions supporter shared the video while comparing New England’s celebration to the massive party Detroit fans have been throwing at the famous Hofbräuhaus.

“The difference to whatever this is and what the #Lions & their fans are doing at the Hofbräuhaus is absolutely insane. 😂”

And looking at the two celebrations, it’s pretty difficult not to laugh at the comparison.

Lions Fans Are Having the Time of Their Lives in Munich

While Vrabel was enjoying his beer in front of a relatively small group, the Lions have been creating an entirely different atmosphere across Munich.

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Detroit fans packed the Hofbräuhaus on Thursday, chanting and cheering as Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders tapped a keg. Fellow Lions legend Calvin Johnson also joined the festivities, helping turn the historic beer hall into a celebration of everything Honolulu Blue.

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp tapped a keg at the Hofbräuhaus herself on Saturday and even took a playful shot at Patriots fans while predicting a “blue wave” at Sunday’s game.

“I was actually looking for Patriots fans today, just out of curiosity. I think I saw two,” Hamp joked, per The Detroit News.

Now, Lions supporters are using the contrast between the celebrations as another opportunity to give New England a hard time.

To be fair, the Patriots have organized several fan events throughout Munich, including a “Boston in Bavaria” party at the Augustiner Stammhaus and Saturday meet-and-greets with Troy Brown and Brian Hoyer, so one short video certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. But when you’re a Lions fan watching the Hofbräuhaus erupt with thousands of cheers, the Patriots’ video is pretty easy trolling material.

Lions Fans Are Winning the Battle Before Kickoff

Dan Campbell already declared Detroit “Germany’s team”, and Lions supporters have spent the week doing everything possible to prove their head coach right.

From the packed beer halls to the Honolulu Blue filling the streets, Detroit fans have made their presence impossible to ignore. Now, they’re having some fun with the Patriots before the two teams even take the field.

Of course, none of this will matter once the football starts Sunday morning, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena.

The Patriots brought Mike Vrabel and a beer stein. Detroit brought One Pride.

And Lions fans aren’t about to let New England forget it.