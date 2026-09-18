Lions Fans Want Kelvin Sheppard Fired After Bills Loss

The Detroit Lions were on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the defense gave up 27 points before halftime. Detroit lost 41-31, dropping to 1-1 while Buffalo improved to 2-0, and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is the one fans are pointing at.

There were a lot of issues with the Lions defense on Thursday night. Detroit gave up 248 passing yards to Josh Allen and another 203 yards on the ground, and the Bills scored a touchdown on each of their first four drives. Allen accounted for five touchdowns, three through the air and two with his legs, and James Cook scored the other. Cook ran for 135 yards by himself.

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The defense was not much better in week one. Detroit needed overtime to hold off the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in the opener. Two games into the season, Kelvin Sheppard does not have his players on defense prepared.

If this continues to happen, will Sheppard be fired? Many fans are sick and tired of him being the defensive coordinator, and they want head coach Dan Campbell to make a change at that spot.

Lions Fans Want Kelvin Sheppard Fired

Lions fans spent Thursday night complaining about Sheppard on X and on Facebook. Some of them had a lot to say.

At least the Lions can finally fire Kelvin Shepherd. The dude should not be a defensive coordinator on any team. The most unprepared defense I’ve ever seen. — Jared Purcell (@JaredPurcellDET) September 18, 2026

Lions have to fire Kelvin Sheppard. He’s terrible as DC — AP804⚾️🏈🏀🏒⛳️ (@ap804) September 18, 2026

Drew Petzing and Kelvin Sheppard are gonna get Dan Campbell fired — Fire Dave Dombrowski (@Sanchez4Cy) September 18, 2026

Lions better fire Kelvin Sheppard!! The defense were not properly prepared for this game, and you can tell! #onepride — Imagination (@SuppressedName) September 18, 2026

The Jets Game Is the Next Test

Detroit has 10 days to get ready for its Week 3 matchup at home against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27. If the Lions defense gives up more than 300 yards of total offense in that one, then serious conversations need to be had about Sheppard’s job security.