Detroit Lions Among Favorites To Land T.J. Watt

Could the Detroit Lions gear up for an all‑star pass rush? Betting markets certainly think so, placing the Lions among the top contenders to acquire T.J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why Watt Could Be a Perfect Fit alongside Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit currently boasts one of the NFL’s best young edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson—but when he’s off the field, the Lions’ sack production noticeably dips. That vulnerability makes an elite second rusher not just a reinforcement, but a necessity.

Enter T.J. Watt, a four-time First-Team All-Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, currently holding out of Steelers minicamp in hopes of a new contract. Should Pittsburgh decide to trade him instead, BetOnline lists Detroit as the third favorite destination, with +600 odds—trailing only the Eagles and 49ers.

A duo of Hutchinson and Watt? That’s a blueprint for one of the NFL’s most feared pass-rush tandems.

Odds for T.J. Watt’s Next Team (If Not the Steelers)

Philadelphia Eagles – (+300) San Francisco 49ers – (+400) Detroit Lions – (+600) New England Patriots – (+700) Seattle Seahawks – (+900) Arizona Cardinals – (+1000) New York Jets – (+1100) Las Vegas Raiders – (+1200) Green Bay Packers – (+1400) Washington Commanders – (+1600) Los Angeles Chargers – (+2200) Tennessee Titans – (+2200) Dallas Cowboys – (+2500) Indianapolis Colts – (+3000) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – (+3300) Jacksonville Jaguars – (+3300) Denver Broncos – (+4000) Carolina Panthers – (+4000) Los Angeles Rams – (+4000) Miami Dolphins – (+4000) Minnesota Vikings – (+4000) New Orleans Saints – (+4000) Houston Texans – (+4500) Chicago Bears – (+5000) Kansas City Chiefs – (+5000) Atlanta Falcons – (+5000) New York Giants – (+5000) Cleveland Browns – (+7500) Cincinnati Bengals – (+7500) Baltimore Ravens – (+10000)

Financial Feasibility – and Future Challenges

Money won’t hold Detroit back this season. With around $40 million in cap space, they can absorb Watt’s $30.4 million workload for 2025. But the bigger issue looms ahead: a new 2026 contract is likely, and Detroit is already well over the cap projecting forward.

Potential extensions for players like Alex Anzalone, Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, and other core members further complicate the balance sheet. Still, the short-term cap hit isn’t insurmountable—if moves are made wisely.

Weighing the Pros and Cons

Pros

Immediate elevation in pass-rush threat: Hutchinson + Watt = elite pressure all game

Clear Super Bowl-level upgrade on defense

Cons

Steep trade cost and massive financial commitment

Uncertainty around Watt’s long-term contract expectations

Could limit re-signings for other emerging talents

Final Verdict

If Detroit were to swing and land Watt, they’d instantly vault into the upper echelon of NFL defenses and cement their Super Bowl contention narrative. But the challenge isn’t just getting him—it’s structuring the money and roster to sustain the move.

With Pittsburgh’s situation ongoing and Detroit’s needs clear, this remains one of the most compelling offseason storylines. If Detroit truly wants to seize the moment, they must balance ambition with financial strategy.