Detroit Lions Make Decisions on Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams

According to reports, the Lions have made a decision on Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.

It’s official — the Detroit Lions have locked in two of their brightest young stars for at least one more season.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Lions have exercised the fifth-year options for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams, securing both players through the 2026 season.

The decision doesn’t come as a surprise, but it does reinforce Detroit’s commitment to the core of a team that went 15-2 last season and is widely considered a Super Bowl contender heading into 2025.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022, has been the face of the defense since he arrived in Detroit. Despite an injury-shortened 2024 season, the Michigan alum still led the team in sacks and remains a cornerstone on the edge.

As for Williams, his 2024 breakout campaign — over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns — silenced the critics and confirmed his place as a legitimate WR2 alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. Rumors had swirled about a possible trade, but this move sends a clear message: the Lions are betting on his continued rise.

Exercising these options was the easy part. Now, all eyes turn toward possible long-term extensions. But for now, Detroit fans can breathe easy — Hutch and Jamo aren’t going anywhere.