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TodayTigersvs COL · 12:10 PMStarts in 1h 13m · MLB.TV, Rockies.TV, Tigers.TV

Detroit Lions Have One Final Injury Decision Before Kickoff

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Levi Onwuzurike Ben Stille Lions Christian Izien Week 1 status Christian Izien Week 1 status
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The Detroit Lions have reached Week 1 with about as clean an injury report as they could have hoped for.

Only one question remains.

Defensive back Christian Izien is officially questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints because of a groin injury. Izien was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while every other player on Detroit’s final Week 1 injury report finished the week without a game designation.

That includes Derrick Moore and Mekhi Wingo, who progressed to full participation Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Izien’s status has been uncertain since late August, when Dan Campbell first acknowledged that the versatile defensive back could miss Detroit’s season opener.

Three weeks later, he has given himself a chance to play.

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Levi Onwuzurike Ben Stille Lions Christian Izien Week 1 status

Izien Has Made More Progress Than Expected

Campbell sounded encouraged Friday when discussing Izien’s recovery.

“He’s doing well. We felt really good about him. He’s close,” Campbell said Friday.

Campbell also indicated Izien is running ahead of the original recovery timeline, but Detroit has another factor to consider.

The Lions travel to Buffalo for a Thursday night game only four days after facing New Orleans. That short turnaround gives Detroit reason to think beyond one afternoon at Ford Field.

If Izien is not completely ready, holding him out Sunday could give him several additional recovery days before Detroit faces Josh Allen and the Bills.

That is easier to consider because the rest of the secondary is healthier than it looked during training camp.

Thomas Harper and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. both finished the week as full participants, while Keith Abney II also carries no injury designation.

Detroit Has Enough Depth to Be Patient

Izien’s versatility makes him valuable. He can provide snaps at nickel and safety, two positions where Detroit’s depth was tested throughout August.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain unavailable on Reserve/PUP, but Campbell has expressed confidence in the group Detroit assembled behind them. Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin give Kelvin Sheppard an experienced core, with Harper, Rakestraw and Abney available behind them.

That reduces the pressure to force Izien onto the field before he is ready.

Detroit’s injury picture looked far less comfortable when the initial Week 1 report listed three limited participants. By Friday, Moore and Wingo had cleared their concerns.

Now there is only Izien.

The decision may not arrive until Detroit releases its inactive list before kickoff.

If Izien plays, the Lions get another versatile defensive back for the opener.

If he does not, Detroit appears prepared to wait four more days.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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