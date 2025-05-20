Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign S Marcus Williams

The Detroit Lions are linked to a free agent safety as a depth piece behind Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Could the veteran safety help Detroit’s title push?

Brad Holmes has built a powerhouse with the Detroit Lions by nailing mid-round draft picks, and two of the biggest hits—Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch—have quickly become the league’s most dynamic safety duo. But even the best tandems need backup. Now, a new report links the Lions to a high-upside free agent addition that could quietly solidify Detroit’s back end.

Lions Linked to Former $70 Million Safety Marcus Williams

According to NFL Rumors’ Logan Ulrich, the Detroit Lions are a potential landing spot for Marcus Williams, the veteran safety recently cut by the Baltimore Ravens after a disastrous 2024 campaign. Ulrich predicts Detroit could sign Williams to shore up its depth behind starters Joseph and Branch—giving defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard more options in coverage.

“Detroit’s depth at safety is thin at the moment behind starters Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch,” Ulrich wrote. “Williams is coming off the worst year of his career, but he’s easily an improvement over who the Lions have on the roster right now. Adding more depth at safety would also let the Lions move Branch around the secondary.”

Williams, once a top-tier coverage safety, signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Baltimore back in 2022. But after multiple injuries and a sharp decline in performance, he was released earlier this offseason.

Risk, Reward, and Roster Fit

Yes, the numbers are ugly. But context matters.

Williams, still just 28, has started 106 games in his career and was once one of the NFL’s most instinctive deep safeties. If signed, he wouldn’t be expected to start—but rather offer experienced depth behind Joseph and Branch, and potentially contribute on special teams or in sub-packages.

Detroit could also benefit by freeing up Branch to return to his nickel corner role in certain sets. That versatility was a weapon for Aaron Glenn’s defense in 2023 and remains a strength under Sheppard.

TL;DR

Marcus Williams , a former $70 million safety, is being linked to the Lions as a free agent target.

, a former $70 million safety, is being linked to the as a free agent target. He’d serve as depth behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch , giving Detroit a veteran fallback option.

, giving Detroit a veteran fallback option. Though his 2024 season was brutal, Williams has over 100 career starts and could bounce back in a lesser role.

Detroit has the cap room and positional need to justify the move.

The Big Picture

The Lions aren’t just aiming for the playoffs anymore. This is a Super Bowl-caliber roster—and teams chasing a ring don’t get there with stars alone. They do it with smart roster depth.

Marcus Williams might not be the player he once was, but on a short, cheap deal, he’s exactly the kind of calculated risk that Brad Holmes loves.

The Bottom Line

Adding Marcus Williams won’t move headlines, but it could move the needle.

The Lions don’t need him to be a star. They just need him to be ready—if and when his number is called. And in today’s pass-heavy NFL, depth at safety isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.