Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Detroit Lions Get CBS A-Team Broadcast Crew for Week 1 Matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions will be in the national spotlight for their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread Lions CBS broadcast Week 1

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread Lions CBS broadcast Week 1

Talk about a heavyweight broadcast for a heavyweight rivalry.

The Detroit Lions are kicking off their 2025 season with some serious spotlight. CBS just announced that their top broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for Lions-Packers in Week 1.

It’s not a primetime game, but let’s be honest, this one feels like it.

NFC North Battle to Start Season

With both teams expected to be major contenders in the NFC, and all the offseason buzz surrounding Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the rest of Detroit’s high-powered offense, CBS is treating this NFC North matchup like must-see TV. And frankly, it is.

Nantz and Romo typically handle the biggest AFC matchups of the week, but when they get assigned to an NFC game, you know it’s a big deal. Add Tracy Wolfson on the sideline and you’ve got CBS’s A-Team ready to capture every big play and sideline reaction.

Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread Lions CBS broadcast Week 1

Bottom Line

For the Lions, it’s just another sign of how far they’ve come. National respect. Marquee attention. And yes, Week 1’s most talked-about crew calling their game on September 7 at 4:25 PM ET.

Detroit, the spotlight is yours.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x