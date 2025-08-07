Detroit Lions Get CBS A-Team Broadcast Crew for Week 1 Matchup vs. Packers

Talk about a heavyweight broadcast for a heavyweight rivalry.

The Detroit Lions are kicking off their 2025 season with some serious spotlight. CBS just announced that their top broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for Lions-Packers in Week 1.

Game Announcers for Week 1 of the @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/CA0NkWwGaQ — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 6, 2025

It’s not a primetime game, but let’s be honest, this one feels like it.

NFC North Battle to Start Season

With both teams expected to be major contenders in the NFC, and all the offseason buzz surrounding Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the rest of Detroit’s high-powered offense, CBS is treating this NFC North matchup like must-see TV. And frankly, it is.

Nantz and Romo typically handle the biggest AFC matchups of the week, but when they get assigned to an NFC game, you know it’s a big deal. Add Tracy Wolfson on the sideline and you’ve got CBS’s A-Team ready to capture every big play and sideline reaction.

Bottom Line

For the Lions, it’s just another sign of how far they’ve come. National respect. Marquee attention. And yes, Week 1’s most talked-about crew calling their game on September 7 at 4:25 PM ET.

Detroit, the spotlight is yours.