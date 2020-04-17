57.1 F
Detroit
Friday, April 17, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Lions GM Bob Quinn gives Matthew Stafford injury update

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Recent decommit Isaiah Todd takes shot at Michigan fan base

On Tuesday, 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd surprised everyone by decommitting from Michigan. A day later, Todd, who has been taking...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Lions S Glover Quin puts ‘arrogant’ Matt Patricia on blast

Here we go again. It's no mystery that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is not a favorite of some...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions may have just tipped their hand at Day 2 target

It is never easy to get a full read on exactly what Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn wants to...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Friday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn conducted a virtual pre-NFL Draft press conference with the media and he was asked about the health of quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

As Quinn also said at the NFL Scouting Combine, Stafford is 100% ready to roll for the upcoming season.

Stafford, of course, missed the second half of the 2019 season with a broken back.

This really is nothing new, but it is always good to hear that the most important player on the roster is good to go!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleLions GM Bob Quinn responds to former players calling out Matt Patricia
Next articleJustin Verlander and Kate Upton make big announcement on Twitter regarding Detroit Police Department

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Lions GM Bob Quinn responds to former players calling out Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
By now, you have heard it plenty of times. Many former Detroit Lions players, including Glover Quin, Quandre Diggs, and Darius Slay, do name...
Read more

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn speaks to media prior to 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than one week away and Detroit Lions fans are starting to get antsy waiting for what many...
Read more

Detroit Lions may have just tipped their hand at Day 2 target

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It is never easy to get a full read on exactly what Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn wants to do in the NFL Draft....
Read more

Former Lions S Glover Quin puts ‘arrogant’ Matt Patricia on blast

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go again. It's no mystery that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is not a favorite of some former Lions players who have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.