Lions GM Bob Quinn gives Matthew Stafford injury update

On Friday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn conducted a virtual pre-NFL Draft press conference with the media and he was asked about the health of quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

As Quinn also said at the NFL Scouting Combine, Stafford is 100% ready to roll for the upcoming season.

Quinn said Stafford would be full participate if offseason program started next week. Quinn said Stafford checks in with him weekly and is working out. Full go for Lions QB. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 17, 2020

Stafford, of course, missed the second half of the 2019 season with a broken back.

This really is nothing new, but it is always good to hear that the most important player on the roster is good to go!