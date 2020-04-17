Lions GM Bob Quinn responds to former players calling out Matt Patricia

By now, you have heard it plenty of times. Many former Detroit Lions players, including Glover Quin, Quandre Diggs, and Darius Slay, do name a few, are not big fans of Matt Patricia as a head coach. In fact, if you listen to what some of these former players have to say, and believe it, Patricia is a problem in Detroit.

On Friday, Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media in a virtual pre-draft press conference and he was asked about ex-players speaking out against Patricia and if that was a problem.

Quinn made it clear that it is not a problem.

“You can go ask anybody in the locker room right now what they think of coach and how he runs a team and they’re 100% behind him.”

Nation, are you buying what Quinn is selling or do you believe the former players who have spoken out against Patricia?