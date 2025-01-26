fb
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Detroit Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes Gets Real About Postseason Pain and the Road Ahead

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes recently opened up to Lions reporter Dannie Rogers about the highs and lows of the 2024 season, offering insight into how the team feels about winning 15 games and capturing the NFC North for a second consecutive year, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders.

The Highs: Division Title and Franchise Success

Holmes acknowledged the franchise's tremendous progress in 2024, emphasizing how important the back-to-back division titles and 15-win season were for the Lions. However, he was honest in recognizing that those accomplishments don’t fully erase the sting of the playoff loss.

“That’s a great way to put it, a gray area,” Holmes remarked to Dannie Rogers. “Does the franchise wins and the back-to-back division titles offset the sting of what happened? But yeah, that’s a good word to use.”

While the Lions' historic season was a step forward for the franchise, Holmes didn't shy away from the fact that the disappointing playoff exit loomed large in his mind.

A Personal Moment of Reflection

Holmes shared a deeply personal moment from the night following the loss, reflecting on how it affected him and his mindset moving forward.

“I told the team’s story that night or really that morning,” he recalled. “I was staring at the TV in a trance, and my wife walks in the room and asks how I was doing. I just looked at her and she was apologizing… It hit me like a ton of bricks when she walked out. She was letting me know, ‘I’m going to let you sulk and feel bad, go ahead and do that, but there's nothing else to do but get back to work.'”

Holmes admitted that the pain of the loss stayed with him for a while, but the support from his wife and her push to move forward gave him the clarity he needed to focus on the future.

Turning the Page and Moving Forward

While the sting of the playoff loss remains a part of Holmes' reflections, he knows that the road to success in football is a continuous journey, full of both triumphs and challenges.

“Football’s a humbling sport,” he said. “It was a humbling moment, but we will be stronger and better moving forward.”

Holmes' ability to process the loss and immediately focus on the next steps is a testament to his commitment to the team's long-term goals. While the Lions fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations, the leadership from Holmes and his staff continues to position the team for success in the future.

The Lions may have been eliminated early from the playoffs, but with a young core and a strong foundation, Holmes and the team are already looking ahead with renewed determination.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
