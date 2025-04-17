Brad Holmes Talks Draft Strategy, Patience, and the No. 28 Pick Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes met with the media on Wednesday, just one week before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay. Entering his fifth draft at the helm in Detroit, Holmes reflected on what he’s learned — and how this year is shaping up.

Holmes Emphasizes Patience

Holmes pointed to patience as the biggest lesson he’s taken from his previous four drafts. With the Lions’ roster now deeper and more competitive, Holmes noted that the roster is “harder to make” than in years past. That depth has changed how the front office approaches the draft.

Holmes explained the importance of “balancing patience and waiting with going up and getting a really good prospect,” while acknowledging that it’s a “case-by-case” situation each year.

Trade Up? Not Necessarily

Brad Holmes clarified that he doesn’t go into the draft with a mindset of, “I’ve got to trade up.” Instead, Holmes reiterated that each draft class brings different circumstances, and decisions will be made accordingly.

He also noted that the team has not received any calls from other teams regarding the No. 28 overall pick at this point.

What It Means for Detroit

Holmes’ approach should be reassuring to fans — especially given Detroit’s rise to contender status. The message is clear: this team isn’t going to force anything. With patience, flexibility, and a strong foundation already in place, the Lions can afford to let the draft come to them.

Now, it’s just a matter of seeing how things unfold when the Lions are on the clock next Thursday night.