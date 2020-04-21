Lions GOAT Barry Sanders preemptively turns down Tom Brady

The sports world continues to react to the news that Rob Gronkowski has joined forces with Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs, giving even more relevance to a franchise that’s largely been an afterthought in their history.
But while Tampa’s quarterback and tight end positions have received instant boosts, one area of the offense that continues to come up short is their running attack. As a team, the Bucs ranked 24th overall in the NFL in 2019 with an average of 95.1 yards per game. Worse, they’e been in the bottom of the league in rushing numbers for the past five straight years.
Of course, we in the Motor City were treated to watching the greatest running back in League history in Barry Sanders. But unfortunately, we’ll have to settle for watching old highlights rather than watching the GOAT make some new ones.
Check out his response to a fan’s preemptive announcement on Twitter:
Talk about unfortunate. That would certainly make a great Suepr Bowl commercial!