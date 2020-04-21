41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Lions GOAT Barry Sanders preemptively turns down Tom Brady

That's unfortunate - Tampa's running game sure could use him!

By Michael Whitaker

The sports world continues to react to the news that Rob Gronkowski has joined forces with Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs, giving even more relevance to a franchise that’s largely been an afterthought in their history.

But while Tampa’s quarterback and tight end positions have received instant boosts, one area of the offense that continues to come up short is their running attack. As a team, the Bucs ranked 24th overall in the NFL in 2019 with an average of 95.1 yards per game. Worse, they’e been in the bottom of the league in rushing numbers for the past five straight years.

Of course, we in the Motor City were treated to watching the greatest running back in League history in Barry Sanders. But unfortunately, we’ll have to settle for watching old highlights rather than watching the GOAT make some new ones.

Check out his response to a fan’s preemptive announcement on Twitter:

Talk about unfortunate. That would certainly make a great Suepr Bowl commercial!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Detroit
broken clouds
41.2 ° F
44 °
39.2 °
38 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
42 °
Wed
48 °
Thu
50 °
Fri
51 °
Sat
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Detroit Lions receive ‘potential’ great news 2 days before NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 2 days away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans, the anticipation...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Did Bob Quinn just float a warning signal to Detroit Lions fans?

Prior to the past week or so, the big NFL Draft question was, which team will the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Brendan Shanahan destroys Calgary’s Jarome Iginla’s face (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames aren't exactly historical rivals, but they both featured players who knew how...
Read more
Previous articleOn This Date: Nicklas Lidstrom scores from center ice (VIDEO)

Comments

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions trade offer for Rob Gronkowski released

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, news broke that the New England Patriots had traded "retired" TE Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback...
Read more

Report: New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATE: The New England Patriots have traded TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1252693001450782721 From earlier: According to...
Read more

8 Greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It is time to find out which players are the greatest Detroit Lions draft picks of all-time. As you read through this list, please remember...
Read more

Tom Brady reveals when he knew he was leaving the New England Patriots

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. That still does not look right and it never will as Brady will always be a New England Patriot...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.