Dan Campbell Says Lions’ Top Rookies Won’t Play in Hall of Fame Game

If you were hoping to catch Detroit Lions rookies Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge in action during Thursday’s Hall of Fame game against the Los Angeles Chargers, you might have to wait a bit longer.

Dan Campbell Confirms the Plan

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that the team plans to rest its top two draft picks for the preseason opener.

“We talked about it as a staff and it’s like, ‘Why don’t we just wait and play them in Atlanta?’” Campbell said, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “So, I think we’ll just hold tight and make sure they get plenty of reps out here.”

Both Williams, the dominant defensive tackle out of Ohio State, and Ratledge, the versatile interior lineman from Georgia, have been getting heavy reps in training camp. Ratledge recently shifted back to his college position of right guard after experimenting at center early in camp.

Bottom Line

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the two rookies suit up, but Campbell’s decision underscores the Lions’ focus on keeping key players healthy and ready for the regular season.