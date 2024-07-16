Lions Honor Their Legend: Calvin Johnson to be Inducted into ‘Pride of the Lions’

Former NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson to be Inducted into ‘Pride of the Lions’

Detroit Lions’ announcement to honor Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson with an induction into the ‘Pride of the Lions’ has created significant excitement among fans and the football community alike. This recognition, set to take place during the team’s home game on September 30, signifies a monumental moment in the history of the franchise.

Calvin Johnson Joins Elite Company in ‘Pride of the Lions’

Calvin Johnson, formerly known as “Megatron,” will become the 21st player to be inducted into the Pride of the Lions. This prestigious honor recognizes the finest players in the history of the Detroit Lions. Johnson’s inclusion is particularly noteworthy given his extraordinary contributions to the team during his nine-year career.

Calvin Johnson’s name will now be in the rafters at Ford Field. He was just surprised by Mike Disner and Lomas Brown that he will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions during Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.



Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner surprised Johnson Jr. with the news during opening remarks at the second annual Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing at Detroit Golf Club on July 15.

“We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO, Rod Wood. “His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor. We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion.”

“I didn’t see it coming. I wasn’t expecting it,” Johnson said on the ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,’ admitting he shed a tear after the revelation. “It is just an honor to be celebrated by my peers and by the city of Detroit.”

A Legacy Worthy of Celebration

Johnson’s career with the Lions is etched in the annals of football history. Selected as the second overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech, Johnson amassed impressive stats with 731 catches, 11,619 yards, and 83 touchdowns. Known for his size, speed, strength, and jumping ability, he was a rare and exceptional receiver.

Throughout his career, Johnson’s accolades included three First-Team All-Pro selections, one Second-Team All-Pro honor, and six Pro Bowl selections. He also led the NFL in receiving yards twice, touchdowns once, and receptions once, cementing his status as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

Calvin Johnson’s induction into the Pride of the Lions is a testament to his stellar career and contributions to the Detroit Lions franchise. His legacy will forever inspire both current and future players.