Detroit Lions Host Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo on Pre-Draft Visit

The Detroit Lions brought in Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo for a pre-draft visit this week. Skattebo set records in 2024 and could be an intriguing mid-round option for Detroit.

Just days before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, the Detroit Lions are doing their homework — and one of the more fascinating names they’ve brought in for a visit is Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo may not be a household name nationwide, but in Tempe? The guy’s a Sun Devil legend.

A Record-Setting Season Worth Noticing

In 2024, Skattebo tore up the stat sheet:

1,711 rushing yards

21 rushing touchdowns

45 receptions for 605 yards and 3 receiving scores

He helped guide Arizona State to a Big 12 title and the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, finishing fifth in the Heisman voting. If you’re wondering how serious his campaign was — he broke school records for single-season rushing yards, rushing TDs, and total TDs.

Why Skattebo Might Be a Fit in Detroit

The Lions already boast a formidable one-two punch in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but depth never hurts — especially with Ben Johnson’s creative offense that values versatility out of the backfield.

And that’s where Skattebo shines. He’s not just a power runner — he’s a capable pass catcher who runs with low pad level, elite contact balance, and a physical edge that Lions fans would love.

Overall, Skattebo is a thickly built, compact runner who is more quick than explosive, but he competes with tremendous resolve and understands how to rely on his pad level and contact balance to get the most out of every carry,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted.

Sounds like the type of guy Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes would at least want in the room.

The Bottom Line

Cam Skattebo may not be drafted in the first couple of rounds, but he’s absolutely a name to keep in mind when the Lions are on the clock in the mid rounds. He’s gritty, productive, and battle-tested — everything the Motor City mentality embraces.

Keep your eyes peeled. Detroit could be cooking something sneaky with Skattebo in the mix.