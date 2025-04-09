Lions Host SEC Pass Rusher Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions continue to explore defensive options ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, recently meeting with a highly productive SEC edge rusher in Allen Park.

The Detroit Lions are doing their homework ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft — and that includes taking a closer look at one of Alabama’s intriguing edge rushers.

Que Robinson, a senior from the Crimson Tide, made a stop in Detroit this week for an official pre-draft visit, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Robinson’s visit to Allen Park kicked off a busy week for the pass rusher, who’s reportedly meeting with several other NFL teams as well.

What Robinson Brings to the Table

Before a season-ending injury against LSU last year, Robinson showed flashes of big-play ability. In just nine games, he recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss, playing a key role on Alabama’s defensive front. He started five of those games and was starting to hit his stride before the injury cut his season short.

At 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, Robinson has the physical tools and athleticism teams are always hunting for, especially when looking to add depth on the edge.

How He Might Fit in Detroit

With the Lions’ linebacker and EDGE rotation already featuring players like Aidan Hutchinson and a returning Marcus Davenport, Robinson likely wouldn’t be asked to take on a massive role right away. But under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, there’s a potential role for a player like Robinson to develop.

And let’s not forget special teams — an area where late-round rookies and undrafted guys can make their mark early. Robinson could absolutely cut his teeth there while developing into a larger role down the line.

The Lions have been crystal clear this offseason: they’re looking for versatility, toughness, and high-upside talent. Que Robinson fits that mold, and this visit shows he’s firmly on their radar.

