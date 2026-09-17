D.J. Reed Active, Lions Down Two Starting O-Linemen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Detroit Lions inactives are in for tonight’s Week 2 matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium, and the biggest news is a name that’s NOT on the list.

Cornerback D.J. Reed, listed as questionable after a foot injury popped up on Tuesday’s report, is officially active. That’s a massive break for a Lions defense that surrendered 410 passing yards to Tyler Shough in Week 1 and now draws an MVP-caliber quarterback in prime time. Safety Christian Izien (groin) is also active after sitting out the opener.

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Lions inactives vs. Bills

Detroit’s seven inactives, per the team’s official release:

CB Keith Abney II

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

OL Christian Mahogany

OT Blake Miller

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mekhi Wingo

Bartch and Borom Step Into a Patchwork Line

As expected, starting left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) and starting right tackle Blake Miller (knee) headline the list after both were ruled out Wednesday. With center Cade Mays already on injured reserve, Detroit will be replacing 40 percent of the line that started Week 1 on a short week, with Ben Bartch stepping in at left guard and veteran Larry Borom expected to take over at right tackle. Mahogany was carted off in the first half of Sunday’s 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans.

The rest of the list is made up of healthy scratches, with Hassanein, Rakestraw, Rolder and Wingo sitting for the second straight week and rookie Keith Abney II joining them with Izien back in the fold.

Bills lose Ed Oliver before kickoff

The Bills, meanwhile, took a major pregame hit of their own. Standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury during pregame workouts and has been ruled OUT, a surprise addition to Buffalo’s inactive list. It’s a brutal break for Buffalo’s interior, and a welcome one for Detroit’s patchwork offensive line. With Oliver sidelined, look for the Lions to lean on Jahmyr Gibbs and the ground game right up the middle.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.