3 Detroit Lions In Jeopardy of Missing Matchup vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions took the field Friday without three key starters, as left tackle Taylor Decker, corner Terrion Arnold, and safety Kerby Joseph were all absent during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Per Kory Woods, Decker is dealing with a shoulder issue, Arnold remains in concussion protocol, and Joseph continues to work through a knee injury.

While it’s not uncommon for veterans to rest late in the week, Detroit is heading into a pivotal Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, and missing three starters, particularly two in the secondary, is definitely something to monitor. The team will release its official Friday game-status report later today, which will reveal whether any of the three will be listed as doubtful or out.

For now, the Lions will hope these absences were precautionary as they continue prepping for Sunday at Ford Field.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

