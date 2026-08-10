Detroit Lions Reach Injury Settlements With Two Players

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up some roster business involving two injured players.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Lions have reached injury settlements with De’Shawn Rucker and Anthony Firkser.

The move allows Detroit to formally part ways with both players while providing compensation tied to the time they are expected to remain sidelined because of their injuries.

What It Means for Detroit

Injury settlements are common this time of year when teams need roster flexibility.

Rather than keeping an injured player tied to the roster, the team and player agree on a settlement covering a projected recovery period. Once that period passes, the player can potentially sign elsewhere.

For the Lions, this is another small piece of the constant training camp roster shuffle as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell continue working toward the final 53-man roster.

Firkser, a veteran tight end, had been competing for a depth role, while Rucker was fighting for a spot in the secondary.

Bottom Line

The Lions have officially moved on from De’Shawn Rucker and Anthony Firkser after reaching injury settlements with both players.

Neither move is going to reshape Detroit’s roster by itself, but these are the kinds of transactions that begin to clarify the depth chart as preseason football gets underway.