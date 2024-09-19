fb
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Lions Injury Updates: Key Players Returning for Week 3 Showdown Against Cardinals

By Jeff Bilbrey
Lions Gear Up for Week 3: Anzalone and Glasgow Return

The Detroit Lions received a boost this week as linebacker Alex Anzalone and guard Graham Glasgow returned to practice ahead of their Week 3 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. This news is crucial for a roster grappling with injuries.

Key Player Updates

Alex Anzalone

  • Current Status: Back at practice after missing last week due to a concussion.
  • Next Steps: Needs to clear concussion protocol to play. His return is vital for bolstering defense against the Cardinals.

Graham Glasgow

  • Current Status: Returning from a knee injury.
  • Impact: His experience adds depth to the offensive line, which is crucial against a formidable defensive opponent.

Injury Concerns

  • Terrion Arnold: Out due to illness, creating doubt about his availability.
  • Ennis Rakestraw: Suffering from a hamstring injury; status is uncertain.
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu: Managing an ankle issue but remains off injured reserve, indicating a cautious recovery approach.

Bright Spots

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: Confirms he’s “all good” on his podcast, crucial for the Lions' offense.
  • Kerby Joseph & Marcus Davenport: Both participated fully in practice, overcoming prior setbacks.

Summary

The Lions face challenges but receive optimism with Anzalone and Glasgow's returns. Their participation could prove essential for improving the team's performance as they prepare for the Cardinals.

Going Deeper

For more insights and updates, read the full article on Detroit Lions Nation.

