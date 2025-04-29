Inside the Clock-Beating Lions-Jaguars NFL Draft Night Trade

Michael Silver of The Athletic reveals how the Lions and Jaguars completed a last-second trade for Isaac TeSlaa, giving Detroit their favorite WR in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We knew the Detroit Lions were high on Isaac TeSlaa — GM Brad Holmes called him his favorite wide receiver in the entire 2025 NFL Draft. But what we didn’t know — until a recent report from Michael Silver of The Athletic — was just how chaotic the process was behind the scenes.

The Lions’ third-round trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars nearly fell apart with seconds left on the clock. Silver’s detailed breakdown takes us inside the Jags’ draft room, where first-year GM James Gladstone and his staff were scrambling to pull off one of the most intense trades of Day 2.

Jaguars Were Fielding Offers — And the Clock Was Ticking

According to Silver’s report, the Jaguars were exploring multiple options for the No. 70 pick. The Rams were offering a future second-rounder, but the Lions floated an aggressive offer: Pick No. 102 and two third-round picks in 2026 in exchange for No. 70, a 2025 fifth-rounder, and a 2026 sixth.

Initially, Detroit wasn’t ready to pull the trigger. There was speculation inside Jacksonville’s war room that the Lions had been targeting Ashton Gillotte, who’d just been scooped up by Kansas City.

That’s when the Lions came back and said they were in — if Jacksonville agreed to tweak the deal to exclude their fifth-rounder.

Holmes and Gladstone Reconnect — Just in Time

In one of the tensest moments of the draft, with time running out and no confirmation from the league office yet, Lions GM Brad Holmes called Gladstone directly.

“Are we gonna be able to make this deal, or what?” Holmes asked, per Silver.

Gladstone, watching his director of player finance juggle two phones, replied, “Trip has a phone on each side of his head — I’d like to think this is getting done.”

With just seconds left, the trade was finalized. Holmes hung up and immediately called TeSlaa to let him know he was heading to Detroit.

Why the Lions Wanted TeSlaa So Badly

The Lions were willing to part with future draft capital because they love what they see in Isaac TeSlaa. At 6’4” with elite athleticism and a 9.93 RAS, he’s a prototype for the outside or “big slot” receiver role — and he’s already being viewed as a developmental WR-X.

He’s gritty, high-motor, and fits the exact mold of the player Holmes and Dan Campbell look for. That’s why Detroit wasn’t willing to risk losing him.

The Bottom Line

Thanks to Michael Silver’s reporting (Click here to read the full report), we now know just how close the Lions came to missing out on TeSlaa. It took poise, timing, and a strong relationship between two former Rams colleagues — Holmes and Gladstone — to get it done.

The Lions rolled the dice, made their move, and landed the guy they believe could be one of the draft’s biggest sleepers.