Would the Detroit Lions Trade Jameson Williams for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

What if the Detroit Lions could acquire Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but the price was Jameson Williams? With Harrison’s name surfacing in trade speculation and frustration growing over Williams’ dropped passes, it’s a hypothetical worth discussing.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

To be clear, there have been no credible reports suggesting Detroit and Arizona have discussed swapping the two receivers. However, with Williams struggling to consistently catch the football and Harrison failing to meet expectations in Arizona, could a change of scenery make sense for both players?

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

When the Cardinals selected Harrison with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they believed they were getting a future superstar. Through the first four games of the 2026 season, however, the former Ohio State standout has managed just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

The slow start has fueled questions about Harrison’s future in Arizona, particularly with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

According to NBC Sports’ reporting on Harrison’s trade situation, the Cardinals are not actively shopping their young receiver, but other NFL teams have reportedly been investigating his availability.

Harrison recently hired agents Todd France and Tory Dandy, adding another interesting wrinkle to the speculation. Whether Arizona eventually considers moving him remains to be seen, but his disappointing production has certainly opened the door to some fascinating possibilities.

One of those possibilities, at least hypothetically, involves Detroit.

Jameson Williams’ Dropped Passes Have Become a Major Concern

Williams has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats, but there’s one issue that continues to frustrate Lions fans and has drawn pointed criticism from Detroit’s coaching staff.

He simply drops too many catchable passes.

Williams led the NFL with 12 dropped passes during the 2025 season, and things haven’t improved much through the first four games of 2026. According to Pro Football Reference statistics cited by the Lions, Williams has already been credited with five drops this season, tied for the most in the league.

The frustration reached another level during Detroit’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Williams caught six passes for 102 yards, but he also dropped two passes, including a deep ball that could have resulted in an 89-yard touchdown.

Those are exactly the kinds of missed opportunities that can decide close football games.

As we previously reported, Lions assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery called out Williams following the Carolina game.

“Every target he had in that game should’ve been a catch,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery also delivered a message about Williams’ consistency that should get the receiver’s attention.

“You can’t be boom or bust in this league. That is average.”

Those comments are especially noteworthy because Montgomery isn’t questioning Williams’ physical ability. Instead, he’s challenging a receiver with elite speed and big-play potential to become someone Jared Goff can trust on every throw.

Head coach Dan Campbell has been more reassuring publicly, previously saying he wasn’t concerned about Williams’ drops. Nevertheless, Montgomery’s comments make it clear that Detroit expects better execution from one of its highest-paid offensive weapons.

Even Jameson Williams Knows He Must Improve

Williams isn’t hiding from the criticism, either. He has acknowledged that his performance through the first month of the season has fallen short of his own expectations.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Williams admitted that catching the football has to become a bigger priority.

“Just catching the ball and bringing it in,” Williams said, according to the Lions’ official website. “It’s nothing major. It’s just drops. I have to catch the ball. That’s the main thing.”

That admission comes from a receiver who has already demonstrated that he can produce at an extremely high level.

Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in both 2024 and 2025, including a career-high 1,117 yards last season. He remains an important part of Detroit’s offense, and his speed forces opposing defenses to account for him even when he isn’t targeted.

However, there is a difference between being a dangerous receiver and being a dependable receiver. Right now, Williams needs to prove he can consistently be both.

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) attempts to make a catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Would Arizona Actually Trade Harrison for Williams?

From Arizona’s perspective, a straight-up swap could be intriguing.

Williams is a proven NFL playmaker who is still just 25 years old. Unlike Harrison, who has struggled to establish himself as a consistent offensive threat, Williams has demonstrated he can produce consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

For the Cardinals, acquiring Williams would provide their offense with immediate explosiveness. But the financial side of the equation would present a significant obstacle.

Williams signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $83 million that keeps him under contract through 2029. Harrison, meanwhile, remains on his rookie contract, making him considerably less expensive for the foreseeable future.

That’s an important distinction for an Arizona team that could have several difficult roster decisions ahead.

For Detroit, the appeal would be different. Harrison is younger, carries a lower salary, and possesses the size and route-running potential to develop into a dangerous complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

And while Harrison certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations, there’s still reason to believe a different offensive environment could help unlock his potential.

Should Brad Holmes Consider Making the Swap?

Here’s where things get interesting.

Brad Holmes has invested heavily in Williams, both through the 2022 NFL Draft and his contract extension. Trading him now would represent a major change in direction, especially considering his established chemistry with Goff.

As we previously covered when Williams discussed his commitment to Detroit, the talented receiver has made it clear that he wants to be part of the Lions’ future.

However, loyalty alone doesn’t win football games, and Detroit’s coaching staff has made it clear that explosive plays must be accompanied by consistency.

Harrison isn’t a guaranteed solution to that problem, either. His disappointing production in Arizona raises legitimate questions about whether he would immediately improve Detroit’s offense or simply replace one talented but inconsistent receiver with another.

Personally, I wouldn’t rush to move Williams straight up for Harrison. Detroit already knows Williams can produce at a high level, and his ability to stretch the field remains extremely valuable.

That said, Williams’ ongoing problems catching the football make the discussion more interesting than it would have been a year ago. If Arizona were willing to include additional draft compensation, perhaps Holmes would have a more compelling reason to consider a deal.

For now, this remains nothing more than a hypothetical. But with Harrison’s name circulating in trade speculation and Williams under pressure to improve, it’s an interesting question for Lions fans.

Would you trade Jameson Williams straight up for Marvin Harrison Jr., or would you rather keep Williams and trust that he can finally put his dropped-pass problems behind him?