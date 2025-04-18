Trade Buzz Swirls Around Jameson Williams Ahead of NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft just days away, one Detroit Lions wide receiver is being floated in a potential blockbuster trade. Here's the buzz and why one team might be a perfect fit.

Jameson Williams just had the type of season Lions fans had been begging for—and now he’s suddenly the subject of trade speculation.

Coming off a breakout 2024 campaign with 58 catches for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns, the former first-round pick finally looked like the deep-threat dynamo Detroit envisioned when they traded up for him in 2022. But with his fifth-year option deadline looming on May 1, chatter around Williams’ future is starting to heat up.

And according to Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports, one potential landing spot for the speedy wideout could be the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why the Chiefs?

Let’s be honest: the Chiefs’ wide receiver room is… shaky. Yes, they added Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice showed real promise before his injury. But with Marquise Brown on just a one-year deal and DeAndre Hopkins gone, Kansas City is lacking a proven, long-term deep threat.

Enter Williams.

“Williams, who has the same body type as Rice and Worthy, could thrive in Kansas City,” Palacios wrote. “He’s just 24 and has the deep-ball skill set to give Patrick Mahomes the field-stretcher they’ve been missing since Tyreek Hill.”

Williams’ top-end speed and knack for big plays would be a dream fit in Andy Reid’s offense. And with Mahomes under center, the opportunities to hit the home run ball would only increase.

Why Would Detroit Even Consider This?

From the Lions’ perspective, this one’s tricky.

On the one hand, Williams is coming off a breakout year, and with Amon-Ra St. Brown drawing coverage inside, the two formed a lethal 1-2 punch late in the season. Detroit’s offense is already Super Bowl-caliber—so why mess with that?

But then again, the Lions do need to decide on Williams’ fifth-year option, and there have been questions about his off-the-field maturity and consistency. If Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell feel like his trade value is at its peak, and if the right deal came along, MAYBE they’d consider it.

And let’s not forget: the Chiefs love to deal picks. If Kansas City offered something in the range of a second-rounder (or more), the Lions might listen.

The Bottom Line

This feels more like offseason noise than a serious possibility—but never say never in the NFL.

Williams is a key piece of Detroit’s offense right now. He finally took the leap last year and gave the Lions a vertical threat they desperately needed. If the team truly believes he’s part of the long-term plan, they’ll pick up that option and keep him in Honolulu blue.

But if they don’t? Well, don’t be shocked if the Chiefs come calling.

And if they do… buckle up.