Price Tag for Lions to Trade for Joey Porter Jr. Emerges

The Detroit Lions have reportedly checked on Joey Porter Jr.

Now we have a better idea of what it might take to actually get him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to listening to offers for Porter, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report that Pittsburgh is seeking a premium draft pick, potentially a first-round selection, in return for the 26-year-old cornerback. So far, that asking price has not generated significant league-wide interest.

That matters in Detroit because the Lions have reportedly contacted Pittsburgh about Porter’s availability. It moves the discussion beyond the hypothetical trade scenarios that circulated before the season, including an earlier proposal that had Detroit surrendering a 2027 first-rounder. The question is no longer whether Porter would help Detroit.

It is how much Brad Holmes would be willing to pay.

Steelers Appear to Want a First-Round-Level Return

Pittsburgh has not reached a long-term extension with Porter, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The Steelers have also indicated they do not negotiate contracts during the regular season, leaving the situation in an awkward place.

Schefter reported Monday that Pittsburgh remains willing to listen but has not seen much activity at its current price. He described the situation as evolving rather than suggesting a trade is imminent.

Porter also missed Pittsburgh’s Week 1 victory over Atlanta because of a back issue after spending part of the summer working his way back physically. Head coach Mike McCarthy has been noncommittal about exactly when Porter will return to full action.

None of that necessarily lowers Pittsburgh’s leverage.

Porter is still a starting-caliber outside corner in his prime, and the Steelers have little reason to move him cheaply unless they decide the contract situation is unlikely to be resolved.

For Detroit, a first-round pick would represent a significant commitment before the contract is even addressed.

Lions Would Be Paying Twice

The draft compensation is only half of the equation.

Any team acquiring Porter would presumably do so with the expectation of eventually signing him to a major extension. Four NFL cornerbacks recently crossed the $30 million-per-year threshold, illustrating how expensive the top of the market has become.

That makes this very different from acquiring a veteran rental for the second half of a season.

Detroit would be giving Pittsburgh valuable draft capital and then committing substantial salary-cap resources to Porter.

Holmes has generally been disciplined about that combination.

He has also reached the point where Detroit’s championship window changes the calculation. The Lions entered 2026 expecting to contend, and they already showed why cornerback remains a concern when rookie Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards in Week 1.

Detroit’s secondary has dealt with injuries and turnover throughout the offseason, including Christian Izien’s absence from the opener.

Porter would address the need immediately.

The cost would be anything but immediate.

First-Round Pick Could Be the Line Detroit Won’t Cross

There is an obvious argument for making the deal.

Detroit has Super Bowl aspirations, owns its 2027 draft selections and has recently created considerable salary-cap flexibility. A proven cornerback could mean more to this season than a late first-round selection that will not take the field until next year.

There is an equally obvious argument against it.

Porter has never made a Pro Bowl, is entering the final year of his contract and would likely require one of the richest cornerback deals in football. A first-round pick plus a massive extension is the kind of move a team needs to get right.

Before the season, the idea of Detroit surrendering a first for Porter was just an exercise. Now Pittsburgh’s reported asking price makes that scenario much more relevant.

The Steelers do not appear desperate enough to sell low.

The Lions should not be desperate enough to overpay.

But after Detroit’s Week 1 performance in coverage and the report that the two teams have communicated, this is no longer a trade rumor worth dismissing.

The price is becoming clearer.

Now we find out whether Brad Holmes thinks Porter is worth paying it.