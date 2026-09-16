NFL Insider Keeps Lions Squarely in Joey Porter Jr. Trade Rumors

Dan Campbell tried to lower the temperature on Detroit Lions trade speculation Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport turned it right back up.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL Network insider identified Detroit as one of the teams worth monitoring if the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately move cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Rapoport also mentioned Kansas City, but his inclusion of the Lions is notable because Detroit has already reportedly contacted Pittsburgh about Porter’s availability.

“The Lions lost Terrion Arnold. That would be another one I’d keep an eye on,” Rapoport said.

That keeps Detroit firmly attached to one of the NFL’s most intriguing early-season trade situations.

It also comes less than 24 hours after Campbell appeared to suggest Lions fans should not assume the franchise’s newly created salary-cap space is earmarked for a blockbuster.

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Campbell Says Cap Space Does Not Guarantee a Splash

Detroit recently restructured the contracts of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, creating approximately $35.7 million in additional cap space and leaving the Lions with roughly $38 million available. That money can be carried into 2027 or used for extensions and in-season roster moves. Reuters details the Lions’ contract restructures

Naturally, Porter became one of the first names connected to that flexibility.

Campbell was asked Tuesday whether the extra room could lead to Detroit making a major acquisition. His answer was clear.

“I don’t see that,” Campbell said. “I would say this, though. It gives us options. Whether that be our own guys or… it just gives us flexibility here before the season starts because there’s a lot that can happen.”

We broke down Campbell’s comments and what they could mean for Detroit’s roster strategy in our earlier look at why he appeared to pump the brakes on blockbuster trade expectations.

There is no real contradiction between Campbell and Rapoport.

Campbell said Detroit creating cap space does not necessarily mean a major move is coming. Rapoport said Detroit is a team worth watching if Pittsburgh trades Porter.

Both things can be true.

Porter Situation Remains Very Real

The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter amid an unresolved contract situation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rapoport previously reported that Pittsburgh is looking for a premium draft pick, potentially a first-rounder, and that no serious trade talks had developed at that price. Read more on Pittsburgh’s reported asking price

That price is why this is not as simple as Detroit deciding it wants another corner.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Any team trading premium draft capital for him would presumably have to consider a significant long-term extension as well.

Detroit already knows that part of the equation. Our previous breakdown of Pittsburgh’s reported asking price examined the possibility that Holmes would have to surrender a first-round-level asset before even addressing Porter’s next contract.

That is a heavy investment.

It is also the kind of move teams consider when they believe they are close.

The Lions’ interest would hardly be difficult to understand.

Detroit allowed Saints rookie Tyler Shough to throw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. The secondary survived because the defense generated pressure, created turnovers and stopped New Orleans’ two-point conversion in overtime.

Then D.J. Reed appeared on Tuesday’s injury report with a foot issue.

Porter would provide another starting-caliber outside corner for a defense already waiting for Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph to return from Reserve/PUP. Detroit’s connection to Porter also moved beyond hypothetical speculation when a report surfaced that the Lions had actually contacted Pittsburgh. We detailed those reported conversations when the Joey Porter Jr. trade rumor first took a significant turn.

Rapoport’s comments add another layer.

They do not mean a deal is close. They do not tell us what Detroit has offered, whether Pittsburgh liked anything it heard or whether Holmes is willing to meet the Steelers’ reported price.

But the Lions are not disappearing from the conversation either.

Campbell may not expect Detroit to make a blockbuster simply because the cap room exists.

Rapoport is still telling everyone to keep an eye on Detroit.

For now, that is enough to keep Joey Porter Jr. firmly on the Lions rumor board.