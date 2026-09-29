The Detroit Lions may already be looking outside the building for help in the secondary.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Detroit is among a handful of teams that have contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers about the availability of cornerback Joey Porter Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dallas Cowboys have also reportedly made an inquiry.

That does not mean a trade is close. There has been no report that Detroit has made a formal offer, and Pittsburgh is believed to want significant compensation before moving the 26-year-old cornerback.

But the Lions making the call is notable.

Especially now.

Detroit improved to 2-1 with Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, but the win did little to erase questions about a secondary that has struggled through the opening three weeks. Those concerns have already reached the point where Brad Holmes has faced calls to make a move.

Porter would qualify as a big one.

Joey Porter Jr. Would Give Lions a Proven Cornerback

Porter, a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2023, has started 41 games over his first three NFL seasons.

At 6-foot-2, he has the size and physicality to match up with bigger receivers and has established himself as a legitimate starting NFL cornerback. Porter has recorded 31 passes defended and three interceptions during his career. In 2025, he started 14 games and established a career high with 14 passes defended, according to his official Steelers statistics.

There is a reason Pittsburgh would not simply give him away.

There are also complications.

Porter is entering the final season of his rookie contract, meaning any team acquiring him would have to consider what comes next financially. He has also yet to play this season while dealing with a back issue.

Those factors would have to be weighed against whatever Pittsburgh wants in return.

For Detroit, however, the attraction isn’t difficult to understand.

Detroit’s Secondary Has Given Holmes a Reason to Look

The Lions survived the Jets, but Geno Smith finished 31-of-37 for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Garrett Wilson caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, while rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq added seven catches for 105 yards and another score.

Detroit ultimately escaped when Chuck Clark’s strip-sack ended New York’s final possession, but the Jets were already at the Lions’ 28-yard line with an opportunity to tie the game.

The defense made the play it needed.

That doesn’t mean the preceding 59 minutes can be ignored.

There were encouraging developments, including Ennis Rakestraw Jr. making the most of his opportunities. Dan Campbell has since indicated that Rakestraw has earned additional playing time, but increased snaps for one young cornerback don’t necessarily solve Detroit’s larger problem.

Adding Porter potentially could.

What a Joey Porter Jr. Trade Would Cost Detroit

The question for Holmes is how much he’s willing to pay to find out.

Detroit has built most of its roster through the draft and has generally resisted splashy moves simply because a recognizable player becomes available. Porter is different from the typical veteran rental, however. He is only 26 and theoretically could become part of Detroit’s secondary well beyond 2026.

For now, there is only reported interest.

But the Lions apparently made the call.

After what we’ve seen from Detroit’s secondary through three games, it’s not difficult to understand why.