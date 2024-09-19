Lions Linebacker Alex Anzalone Returns to Practice as Team Prepares for Cardinals Showdown

Lions Boost Defense with Anzalone's Return

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is back in practice after recovering from a concussion sustained in the Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His return bolsters the Lions' defense as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Current Injury Status

Missing Players: Terrion Arnold: Rookie cornerback out due to illness. Ennis Rakestraw: Dealing with a hamstring injury. Ifeatu Melifonwu: Sidelined with an ankle injury.

Returning Players: Graham Glasgow: Offensive lineman back from a knee injury.



Increased participation from key players is a positive sign as the Lions aim to strengthen their lineup for this pivotal matchup.

Defensive Lineup Confidence

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn praised the depth of the linebacker group, emphasizing his trust in Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez. He reassured fans, stating, “Jack has done a good job for us… so I have no issue with that.”

While Anzalone's return is a boost, the Lions must find ways to adapt to the remaining injuries as they gear up for a crucial game. Success will depend on how well they navigate these changes.

Going Deeper

