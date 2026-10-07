The Detroit Lions tried to pry Joey Porter Jr. away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could Brad Holmes go back to Pittsburgh for an even bigger name?

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ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has floated Jalen Ramsey as a potential trade target for Detroit as the Lions search for answers in a secondary that has been shredded through four games. Fowler stopped well short of reporting that Ramsey is available or that the Lions have contacted Pittsburgh, but the possibility is intriguing enough to warrant attention.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeremy Fowler Floats Jalen Ramsey to Lions

Detroit’s interest in upgrading at cornerback is hardly a secret. Dan Campbell recently confirmed that the Lions were “very much in” on Porter before Pittsburgh ultimately traded him to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now Fowler believes Detroit should continue looking for help. He mentioned Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton before raising the possibility of another call to Pittsburgh.

“One potential option is Kansas City’s Kristian Fulton, who is in and out of the Chiefs’ lineup. He is owed real money — $5 million of his $9.75 million base salary is guaranteed — but perhaps the Chiefs and Lions could split the bill to facilitate a deal. Is it worth calling Pittsburgh for Jalen Ramsey? Not sure he’s available, but the Lions’ defense seems far from settled,” Fowler wrote for ESPN.

That last sentence is the key. This is a trade suggestion, not a report that Ramsey is on the market.

Still, Detroit has every reason to make some phone calls.

Why a Jalen Ramsey Lions Trade Would Be Complicated

The Lions enter Week 5 allowing an NFL-worst 423.8 yards per game, including 304 passing yards per game. Carolina exposed those problems again Sunday night, piling up 445 yards in a 32-26 victory over Detroit.

Ramsey certainly brings the résumé. The veteran defensive back is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, but his current situation makes a hypothetical Detroit trade considerably more complicated than simply adding a famous name.

According to the Steelers Depot report, Ramsey has been working primarily at nickel and safety rather than as a traditional outside corner and is currently playing through a broken wrist. The Steelers also have little obvious incentive to move him after already trading Porter, particularly with Pittsburgh sitting at 2-2 and still attempting to contend.

There’s also the financial component. Pittsburgh took on Ramsey in its 2025 blockbuster trade with Miami, and his contract would make any potential deal something Holmes would have to examine carefully rather than simply throwing another draft pick at the problem.

Brad Holmes Has a Decision to Make

The more important takeaway from Fowler’s suggestion isn’t necessarily that Ramsey will become a Lion. It’s that Detroit’s secondary has reached the point where legitimate national insiders are identifying the Lions as an obvious buyer ahead of the trade deadline.

Holmes already tried to make one significant move when he pursued Porter. That tells us Detroit recognizes the problem rather than simply hoping injured players return and everything fixes itself.

Ramsey would be a fascinating swing, but there’s a long distance between “worth calling” and an actual trade.

For a Lions defense desperately searching for answers, though, making that call wouldn’t hurt.