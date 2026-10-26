The Detroit Lions had plenty of reasons to celebrate following Sunday’s thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. But when head coach Dan Campbell gathered his players inside the locker room, he decided to hand out just one game ball.

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That honor went to cornerback Khalil Dorsey, whose contributions may not have dominated the stat sheet but certainly caught Campbell’s attention. As Amy Huschka of the Detroit Free Press reported from the locker room, Campbell acknowledged he could have handed out several game balls and still gave out only one.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) reaches for the ball against Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Recognizes Khalil Dorsey

Campbell praised his team’s effort following the victory, particularly the defense and special teams for stepping up in critical situations. However, when it came time to recognize an individual player, Dorsey was the one who received the game ball.

Dorsey finished with three tackles, but his impact went well beyond those numbers. Whether contributing on special teams or stepping into a larger defensive role, Dorsey made his presence felt throughout the afternoon.

Campbell did not hide what he thought of the performance. The Lions coach described the veteran defensive back as fearless, which is the mentality Detroit needed against a dangerous Green Bay passing attack.

That's a hell of a job, men pic.twitter.com/a4vfCYuCXU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2026

Dorsey Steps Up When Lions Need Him

According to Pro Football Focus data cited in Detroit’s postgame observations, Dorsey was targeted four times in coverage, twice on deep go routes, and allowed just one reception for five yards. The team’s own write-up called him one of the best gunners in the league and one of the fastest players on the roster, and the defensive staff used that speed against Green Bay’s receivers.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s defensive turnaround against Arizona, Campbell has consistently emphasized recognizing players who contribute to winning football, regardless of how much attention they receive. Sunday’s decision to honor Dorsey was another example of that philosophy.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s controversial fourth-down gamble, Detroit needed its defense to deliver when the game was on the line. Dorsey was part of a collective effort that helped the Lions hold Green Bay to 17 points and improve to 4-2.

More Snaps Could Be Coming for Dorsey

Dorsey’s performance could also lead to more opportunities moving forward, as Campbell indicated in his postgame comments about Detroit’s secondary. “When guys step on and make plays, we can get more opportunities,” Campbell said. “That’s the bottom line, man. So, did a good job, and there’s no reason why he wouldn’t get a few more plays.”

Plenty of Lions made important plays Sunday, but Campbell reserved his lone game ball for a player whose contributions went well beyond the box score. For Khalil Dorsey, it was a well-earned moment of recognition after helping Detroit secure a huge NFC North victory.