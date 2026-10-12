The Detroit Lions had plenty to celebrate following Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t about to let his team get too comfortable.

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Inside the locker room, Campbell delivered another fiery message to his players, reminding them that winning football games is only part of the equation. He also handed out three game balls, recognizing Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Keith Abney II for their performances in Detroit’s impressive road victory.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Recognizes Three Lions Players

Campbell had plenty of reasons to be fired up following Sunday’s win, especially considering the contributions he received from all three game-ball recipients.

Sam LaPorta continued his strong start to the season, catching all five of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. His 38-yard reception helped demonstrate just how dangerous Detroit’s passing attack can be when Jared Goff gets his tight end involved.

Jahmyr Gibbs was nearly unstoppable, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while adding five receptions for 56 yards. His 207 yards from scrimmage were impressive enough, but Gibbs also broke Barry Sanders’ NFL record for touchdowns scored before turning 25, making his performance even more memorable.

Keith Abney II also earned recognition after stepping up in Detroit’s injury-depleted secondary. The rookie defensive back recorded six tackles, five solo stops, one pass defended and his first career interception, giving the Lions a much-needed boost on defense.

Three players. Three different contributions. Three well-deserved game balls.

Campbell Delivers Powerful Message to Lions Locker Room

While Campbell was clearly pleased with the victory, he made sure his players understood that the standard in Detroit remains much higher than simply beating an opponent.

His message, as transcribed by Amy Huschka of the Detroit Free Press, was unmistakable:

“That’s the way to answer back, men. Don’t ever accept less than what you are capable of as a [expletive] human being, as a player and as a team.” “You keep your standards where they belong. You don’t accept [expletive] mediocrity.”

Keep your standards where they belong pic.twitter.com/K6O4gKhvh8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2026

That’s the mentality Campbell has preached since arriving in Detroit, and Sunday’s locker room celebration was another example of why his players have embraced his leadership. He recognizes outstanding individual performances, but he never allows those accomplishments to overshadow the importance of the entire team reaching its potential.

The energy surrounding Detroit’s locker room celebrations has become a familiar part of the Campbell era, but Sunday’s message carried particular weight. After a disappointing loss to Carolina the previous week, the Lions responded with the kind of performance their head coach expects.

Lions Enter Bye Week With Momentum

Sunday’s victory improved Detroit’s record to 3-2 heading into its Week 6 bye, giving the team some much-needed momentum after an inconsistent opening month.

The afternoon also carried an emotional significance beyond football, as Campbell dedicated a separate game ball to longtime Lions broadcaster Dan Miller following the heartbreaking passing of his wife, Cindy.

For LaPorta, Gibbs and Abney, receiving a game ball from Campbell was recognition of their individual contributions to a big victory. For everyone else in that locker room, Campbell’s message served as a reminder that the Lions have much bigger goals ahead.

Don’t ever accept less than you’re capable of. That’s the standard Campbell expects, and Sunday’s performance showed what the Lions can accomplish when they live up to it.