Commanders Fan Rushes Field — Detroit Lions Long Snapper Says He Wasn’t Involved [Video]

Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten wanted to make one thing crystal clear on Monday: the viral video making the rounds did not show him getting into an argument with a Washington Commanders fan.

Lions Long Snapper Denies Heated Exchange

Following Detroit’s dominant 44-22 win on Sunday, a clip circulated online that appeared to show Hatten involved in a heated exchange near the stands. Moments later, the same fan jumped the fence and was immediately tackled by stadium security, which only added fuel to the narrative.

But according to Hatten, the internet got this one wrong.

In a statement posted to social media, Hatten corrected the story:

“The video going around suggesting I was arguing with a Commanders fan before he rushed the field is inaccurate,” Hatten posted on Instagram. “I did not speak to that person at all during the game. I struck up a fun conversation with a young fan, who you can’t see sitting in the front of him in the first row, and ended up giving him a ball after the game!”

So instead of getting into a confrontation, Hatten was just doing what Lions players often do, connecting with young fans and spreading some positivity.

As for the fence-jumping fan, security had that situation under control. And Hatten? He just walked off the field with another win and a clean conscience.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

