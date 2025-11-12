Detroit Lions Start Injury Evaluation Clock on 2 Key Players

The Detroit Lions got a major boost on Wednesday as two key defensive starters returned to practice. Edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback D.J. Reed were both spotted on the field for the first time in weeks, marking a huge step forward in their recoveries as the Lions prepare for their Week 11 showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Reed Returns at the Perfect Time

The Lions’ secondary has been hit hard by injuries this season, but help might finally be on the way. Cornerback D.J. Reed returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day evaluation window to rejoin the 53-man roster.

Reed has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, and his absence has been felt. Before going down, he was off to a strong start, bringing leadership, consistency, and physicality to Detroit’s back end.

Now, with rookie Terrion Arnold in concussion protocol, Reed’s return couldn’t come at a better time. Whether he’s able to suit up Sunday night remains to be seen, but just having him back on the field is a major positive sign.

Marcus Davenport Returns to Bolster the Pass Rush

On the defensive line, Marcus Davenport also took the field Wednesday, returning from a chest injury that’s kept him sidelined since Week 2. The former first-round pick has battled through multiple injury-plagued seasons, but when healthy, he’s a difference-maker, particularly opposite Aidan Hutchinson in the Lions’ pass-rush rotation.

Davenport’s size and power give Detroit’s defensive front a different look, especially in obvious passing downs where his presence can draw extra attention away from Hutchinson. Getting him back for the stretch run could be a significant boost to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, which is already trending upward after a dominant performance against Washington in Week 10.

Both Reed and Davenport now enter the 21-day evaluation window, giving the Lions flexibility. The team can activate either player to the active roster at any point during that period. If not activated by the end of three weeks, the Lions must choose between adding them to the 53-man roster or shutting them down for the season.

The Timing Couldn’t Be Better

The Lions are 6-3 and entering the toughest stretch of their schedule. They’ll travel to Philadelphia this weekend before hosting the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, two critical NFC matchups with playoff implications.

Detroit’s defense has held steady through a wave of injuries, but the potential return of two starters on opposite ends of the formation is a massive lift. Reed’s coverage ability and Davenport’s pass-rush presence could be exactly what this team needs as it looks to solidify its place among the NFC’s elite.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have weathered the injury storm, and now they’re starting to get reinforcements. With D.J. Reed and Marcus Davenport returning to practice, the defense just got stronger, and the timing couldn’t be better.