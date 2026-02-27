Report: Detroit Lions Were ‘More Than Willing’ To Break Bank for Maxx Crosby

The Detroit Lions didn’t just kick the tires on Maxx Crosby; they were ready to go all in.

According to a report from Lions OnSI, Detroit’s pursuit of the Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass rusher hit a roadblock during the NFL Scouting Combine, despite strong internal support for making a blockbuster deal happen.

“According to many in league circles, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was more than willing to be aggressive to meet the trade demands of the Las Vegas Raiders, which included parting ways with two-first round draft picks.”

That alone underscores just how highly the Lions value Crosby and what he could have meant to their Super Bowl push.

Why the Deal Stalled

While Detroit’s interest was very real, circumstances appear to have shifted.

Sources suggest recent developments involving cornerback Terrion Arnold have caused the Lions to pause when it comes to moving premium draft capital. With cornerback now viewed as a potential near-term need, Detroit may be less willing to part with early-round picks that could be used to stabilize the secondary.

In short: the timing stopped lining up.

Crosby Was Viewed as a Franchise-Changer

Internally, there was no debate.

According to the report, Detroit’s coaching staff and front office were unanimous in believing that acquiring Crosby would have instantly elevated the Lions into legitimate Super Bowl contention. Pairing Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson would have created one of the most terrifying edge duos in the NFL, and Detroit knew it.

The willingness to “break the bank” speaks volumes about where the Lions see themselves right now: not as a team building toward contention, but one already standing at the door.

The Big Picture

Even if the deal never materialized, the takeaway is important. Detroit is no longer passive. Brad Holmes is willing to swing big when the opportunity is right—and the Crosby pursuit proves the Lions are serious about capitalizing on their championship window.

The roadblock may be temporary. The mindset is permanent.