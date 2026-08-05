Detroit Lions Place Miles Kitselman on IR, Re-Sign Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions have officially ended Miles Kitselman’s rookie training camp while bringing back a familiar wide receiver.

Detroit announced Wednesday that Kitselman has been placed on Reserve/Injured and wide receiver Tarik Black has been re-signed to fill the open roster spot.

The move comes after Dan Campbell said Kitselman would be out “for a while” following the leg injury he suffered during Sunday’s practice. The undrafted rookie had been competing for a depth role in a tight end room that has been hit hard by injuries.

Miles Kitselman’s Rookie Opportunity Takes a Major Hit

Kitselman entered camp facing a difficult battle behind Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and the rest of Detroit’s tight end group.

The former Tennessee tight end had an opportunity to earn preseason snaps, contribute on special teams and push for a developmental roster spot. His injury interrupted that process before he could receive a long look in padded practices and preseason games.

Placing Kitselman on injured reserve clears his spot on the active roster and allows Detroit to address another position while he begins his recovery.

It is a frustrating ending to a promising first NFL summer.

Tarik Black Returns Days After His Release

Black’s return completes a quick roster loop.

The Lions released the veteran receiver earlier in camp when they signed tight end Nick Muse to address their shortage at that position. Detroit has now brought Black back after using another transaction to reshape the tight end room.

The 6-foot-3 receiver was already familiar with the offense and Detroit’s practice routine, making him an easy addition who can step back onto the field without a lengthy adjustment period. He entered camp battling for a depth spot behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Greg Dortch.

Detroit Continues Managing Camp Injuries

The Lions have spent much of the opening stretch of camp adjusting their roster around injuries.

Anthony Firkser was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken fibula, while Kitselman’s leg injury left Detroit even thinner at tight end. The Lions have responded by adding Nick Muse and bringing Zach Horton back into the position group.

Black’s return suggests Detroit now feels comfortable enough with its available tight ends to restore another receiver to the roster.

It also gives the offense an additional healthy player for practice while several young receivers compete for limited opportunities.

Bottom Line

Miles Kitselman’s rookie training camp has come to an abrupt halt after the Lions placed him on injured reserve.

Detroit used the open roster spot to bring back Tarik Black, who returns only days after being released. Black already knows the offense and gets another chance to compete in a crowded receiver room.

For Kitselman, the focus shifts entirely to recovery.

For Black, the door in Detroit has unexpectedly opened again.