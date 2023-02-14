Lions’ newest assistant Scottie Montgomery interviews with Buccaneers

Less than a week after being hired to replace Duce Staley as the Detroit Lions‘ assistant head coach/running backs coach, Scottie Montgomery has drawn interest from another NFC team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday that they interviewed Montgomery for the offensive coordinator position. Montgomery was a valuable addition to the Lions' coaching staff, as he was highly regarded during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Why it matters for Scottie Montgomery, the Lions, and the Buccaneers

When Montgomery was hired, there were plenty of people who raved about his coaching abilities, and though it would be very hard to replace Staley, he was a good person to bet on as having a chance to do so. Including Montgomery, the Bucs have now interviewed nine candidates for their offensive coordinator opening. Here are the others to interview:

Thomas Brown (Los Angeles Rams Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach)

(Los Angeles Rams Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach) Klint Kubiak (Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach)

(Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach) Keenan McCardell (Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach)

(Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach) Jim Bob Cooter (Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach)

(Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach) Dan Pitcher (Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach)

(Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach) Todd Monken (Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach)

(Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach) Shea Tierney (New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach)

(New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach) Ronald Curry (New Orleans Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach)

Bottom Line

On one hand, one could look at all of those candidates and assume that Montgomery's chances of landing the job are not great. But, on the other hand, the fact that the Bucs are still interviewing candidates likely means they have not been blown away by anyone at this time. For Detroit's sake, let's hope that Montgomery gets passed over in Tampa Bay because he seems like a very good fit for Dan Campbell's coaching staff.